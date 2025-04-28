BQA and BQAT certification offered in Alliance

Many commercial beef packing facilities require producers who sell fed cattle to them to be BQA certified and delivery drivers to be BQAT certified. Photo by Chabella Guzman

Certification

The Nebraska Beef Quality Assurance will present a BQA and BQA Transportation certification and recertify producers on Wednesday, May 7, at 4 p.m., at the AllianceKnight Museum in Alliance.

The BQA and BQAT programs educate beef producers and transporters on animal health, best management practices, proper stockmanship, and proper animal welfare guidelines.

The certification fee is $20 per person or a flat fee of $100 for operations that bring five or more people. Attendees must register online at bqa.unl.edu or by calling the Panhandle Research and Extension Center at (308) 632-1230.

An email address will be required to receive certificates electronically.

For all other inquiries, contact Nebraska BQA via email at nebraskabqa@unl.edu or by phone at (308) 633-0158.