Branding time is scrambling time

Well, here we are five months into the year — May. On the ranch here at home the turkey gobblers are strutting, gobbling, and battling it out for the hens’ attention. While the turkey hens, only a few feet away, could hardly care less, totally ignoring the gobblers’ antics. The songbirds are in the trees on the creek and the cedar trees are puffing pollen in great clouds. Branding time is high priority in May. At Cowboy Church three families were searching their calendars for an available date to pick up some bottle calves to put on a Jersey nurse cow. They finally gave up for now. After they worked through prom, spring track, and baseball few days were remaining unclaimed by activities and every open date had already been spoken for as a branding date for ranches in the area. Ranchers know how it works and claim “dibs” on these dates early in the year or even a year in advance. The thunderstorms and rainy spells which everyone has been praying for then come along and cause cancellations which compounds the issue. But branding time is a community and family ritual and event that takes priority over most other activities happening in the community.

I have one good friend who branded early one morning and early afternoon then quickly cleaned up, put on his “go to meeting” clothes and hustled to the church for a wedding — his own wedding. I’m going to share a favorite poem of mine this month. I penned this poem after a family branding several years ago and I can tell you that it happens much this way across the West.

Welcome to cattle country rituals, have a wonderful May everyone! For the most part it is a beautiful time of year in the Northern Hemisphere.

Branding Time

We were standing ’round the branding fire swapping some ole’ yarns,

Getting jobs and tools lined out and waiting on the irons.

The calves and cows penned nearby were singing their misery.

It’s a western style of branding time on the High Plains wide and free.

We were in the saddle ‘fore daylight was pinking up the east.

The cooks began in the early morn’ building up a branding feast.

A call sings out, the irons are hot, punch a hole in your twine.

Drag some calves round to the crew ‘n we’ll brand ’em up just fine.

I can hear that din a building, a branding symphony,

Cattle bawling, burners roaring, cowboys singing out wild and free.

A calf gets roped, a cow heads out, they cut ‘er back on a dime;

Cattle country rituals, a western branding time.

The sun grows high, the irons grow hot, heat builds all around.

Dark stained shirts smoke and dust, a breath of air cannot be found.

Humming ropes, catch those heels, calves dragged to the crew,

Soon as one’s done another one comes, ’til the last one’s been run through.

Then it’s noontime now, the fires turned down, there’s teasin’ all around.

The young bucks take the brunt of it, sitting cross-legged on the ground.

But the food is good; the drinks are cold, plates piled high and free.

Picnic on the branding ground, ’bout the best you’ll ever see.

The work moves on, each does his share; the day goes fading by,

With laughter, yells and bawling calves, as the sun arcs through the sky.

A rope gets pulled beneath a tail, the blow-up’s on a colt,

Cowboy sticks to the saddle seat, but he takes a mighty jolt.

Then it’s quiet now, the cattle’s paired, the work’s done for the day.

The cowboys have all gathered round, someone’s showing off a bay.

But the tools are packed, the food is stored, he’s coiling up his twine.

Neighbors helping neighbors, a western life so fine.

Can you hear it?

Can you hear that din a building, that branding symphony?

With cattle bawling, burners roaring, cowboys singing out wild and free.

A calf gets roped, a cow heads out, they cut ‘er back on a dime,

Cattle country rituals, a western branding time.

Floyd E. Beard, Jan. 1, 2006.