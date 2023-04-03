Braun, Ernst, Grassley introduce Define WOTUS Act

Sens. Mike Braun, R-Ind., Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, and Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, all members of the Senate Agriculture Committee, last week introduced the Define WOTUS Act, which would codify a congressionally-mandated definition of what constitutes “waters of the United States” (WOTUS).

“The Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are granted regulatory authority over WOTUS, yet the term has not been clearly defined in statute,” Grassley noted in a news release.

“As a result, multiple administrations have redefined and expanded the definition of WOTUS, causing confusion for landowners.”

Grassley said, “The bill differs from EPA’s regulations under the Biden, Trump and Obama administrations in several important ways:

▪ “Wetlands: Unlike previous definitions, the bill restricts federal authority to wetlands that “abut.”

▪ “Ephemeral waters: The bill restricts WOTUS to streams that flow at least 185 days a year — a common recommendation from agriculture stakeholders.

▪ “Exclusions: The bill includes more exclusions than previous rule — including an exclusion for snowpack melt requested by agriculture stakeholders as well as a new exclusion for drain tiling as a subsurface drainage system.

▪ “Beyond visual inspection: The bill also restricts waters that require more than a visual inspection to determine their federal status as not WOTUS. This is an important mechanism requested by many stakeholders to ensure that the definition is as predictable and uniformly implemented as possible.”