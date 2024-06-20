Brazil upholds ethanol tariff; US industry upset

The Foreign Trade Chamber at Brazil’s Ministry of the Economy (CAMEX) upheld an 18% tariff on U.S. ethanol, World-Grain.com reported.

The U.S. government and the U.S. ethanol industry, with support from the Brazil Association of Fuel Importers (ABICOM), had submitted comments advocating for permanent tariff removal during a public consultation period that ended on April 11.

The Renewable Fuels Association, U.S. Grains Council and Growth Energy said in a joint statement, “We remain extremely disappointed with this result and urge CAMEX and the Brazilian government to remove tariff barriers on U.S. ethanol and use this as an opportunity to strengthen the bilateral agenda and stimulate trade cooperation between Brazil and the United States. This tariff has placed a heavy financial burden on Brazilian consumers in a misdirected effort to protect the domestic Brazilian ethanol industry, which enjoys free and increasing access to the U.S. market.

“The U.S. industry remains united in seeking parity with Brazilian exports with reciprocal market access and will seek to take additional measures to rectify this unfair tariff treatment.

“We are committed to striving for fair and balanced trade in ethanol with Brazil.”