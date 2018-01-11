Brazilian takes top honors at Denver Chute-Out bull riding

DENVER — Wallace Vieira de Oliveira came to the National Western Stock Show on a mission to ride bulls and earn a big paycheck.

At 38, he is one of the oldest riders competing. He showed fans in the Denver Coliseum as well as the rest of the contestants that he means business when he finished the event with a total score of 249.5 points on three bulls to win $20,344.

The Denver Chute-Out is a stop on the Professional Bull Riders Real Time Pain Relief Velocity Tour. This was a big win for de Oliveira. He competed in the first round here on Tuesday night and was successful with a 76.5-point ride. It didn't get him any money but gave him an opportunity to ride again on Wednesday.

In the second round, he had a better result scoring 86.5 points to place fourth. That advanced him to the 15-man finals where he won third with another 86.5. He got on Talbert Bucking Bulls' Juma in the finals which was enough to earn him the title.

He has been competing in the Professional Bull Riding since 2007. This was one of the biggest wins of his career. He is currently ranked 20th in the world standings and is hoping to make the same statement he made in Denver in the PBR 25th Unleash the Beast Series.

Winning second here was Chase Robbins from Marsing, Idaho, who has been climbing his way up the bull riding ladder. Robbins had a total score 233.5 to earn $15,668. Robbins and de Oliveira were the only two men to be successful on three bulls.

This year's Denver Chute-Out had 90 bull riders vying for $77,945 purse. With over 20 years of history, it has become a stop that has propelled many bull riders in their careers. They also get to take advantage of the atmosphere of the National Western Stock Show and the Mile High City.

The first of 20 Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association performances will be held in the Denver Coliseum tonight at 7 p.m.