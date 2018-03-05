Breakfast Bread Pudding | Kay Bedlan, Lewellen, Neb.

2 tbsp. margarine, divided

1/2 pound portabello mushrooms, sliced

1 medium onion, diced

1 pound bacon, cut in quarter-inch pieces

1 pound medium cheddar cheese

1/4 tsp. red pepper flakes

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tsp. sage

6 large eggs

21/2 c. half and half

1 pound bread, cut in 1-inch cubes

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a large, heavy skillet, melt 1 tbsp. margarine.

Add mushrooms and onions; saute until liquid from mushrooms has reduced.

Add the vegetables; saute until tender.

Season with salt and pepper and set aside.

In same skillet, cook bacon until crisp and browned.

Blend together the bacon, mushrooms and onions; reserve 2 tbsp. bacon grease.

Add cheese, red pepper flakes and sage; stir to combine.

Beat the eggs, add the half and half and bacon grease; mix well.

Spread half the bread into a greased 9 x 13-inch pan.

Spread half the mushroom mixture over the bread.

Top with rest of bread.

Spread another layer of mushroom mixture.

Pour the egg mixture evenly over the top; press the bread evenly over the liquid.

Let sit for 15 minutes.

Bake for 45 to 50 minutes