Breakfast Bread Pudding | Kay Bedlan, Lewellen, Neb.
March 5, 2018
2 tbsp. margarine, divided
1/2 pound portabello mushrooms, sliced
1 medium onion, diced
1 pound bacon, cut in quarter-inch pieces
1 pound medium cheddar cheese
1/4 tsp. red pepper flakes
Salt and pepper to taste
1 tsp. sage
6 large eggs
21/2 c. half and half
1 pound bread, cut in 1-inch cubes
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a large, heavy skillet, melt 1 tbsp. margarine.
Add mushrooms and onions; saute until liquid from mushrooms has reduced.
Add the vegetables; saute until tender.
Season with salt and pepper and set aside.
In same skillet, cook bacon until crisp and browned.
Blend together the bacon, mushrooms and onions; reserve 2 tbsp. bacon grease.
Add cheese, red pepper flakes and sage; stir to combine.
Beat the eggs, add the half and half and bacon grease; mix well.
Spread half the bread into a greased 9 x 13-inch pan.
Spread half the mushroom mixture over the bread.
Top with rest of bread.
Spread another layer of mushroom mixture.
Pour the egg mixture evenly over the top; press the bread evenly over the liquid.
Let sit for 15 minutes.
Bake for 45 to 50 minutes