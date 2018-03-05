 Breakfast Casserole | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo. | TheFencePost.com

Breakfast Casserole | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.

2 pounds frozen hash browns, thawed and browned
1 pound pork breakfast sausage
1/2 onion, finely chopped
8 eggs
1/2 c. milk
2 c. shredded cheddar cheese, divided
1 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. pepper

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Spray 9 x 13-inch baking dish with Pam.
Saute onions and brown sausage; drain.
Whisk eggs, milk and 1 c. cheese.
Spread browned hash browns in a baking dish; then spread sausage with onion.
Pour egg mixture over top.
Spread remaining cup of cheese over top.
Bake covered for 30 minutes.
Uncover and bake for 10 more minutes.