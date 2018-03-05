Breakfast Casserole | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.

2 pounds frozen hash browns, thawed and browned

1 pound pork breakfast sausage

1/2 onion, finely chopped

8 eggs

1/2 c. milk

2 c. shredded cheddar cheese, divided

1 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Spray 9 x 13-inch baking dish with Pam.

Saute onions and brown sausage; drain.

Whisk eggs, milk and 1 c. cheese.

Spread browned hash browns in a baking dish; then spread sausage with onion.

Pour egg mixture over top.

Spread remaining cup of cheese over top.

Bake covered for 30 minutes.

Uncover and bake for 10 more minutes.