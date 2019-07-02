Breding looking for Cody Stampede bull riding title

Parker Breding is hoping to add his name to the winners’ list at the Cody Stampede. He rode Summit Pro Rodeo’s bull Turnabout for 92.5 points at the first performance of the rodeo.

Photo by Andy Watson/bullstockmedia.com

CODY, Wyo. – The 100th Cody Stampede kicked off on Monday with some fast times and high-marked rides.

In order to accommodate the number of contestants entered at this year’s rodeo, many of the ropers, steer wrestlers and barrel racers are competing outside of the rodeo performances in what is known as slack.

The highlight of Monday night’s rodeo was watching bull rider Parker Breding have an outstanding night. Breding rode Summit Pro Rodeo’s bull named Turnabout for 92.5 points, close to the arena record of 94 set by Wesley Silcox in 2011.

And, he wasn’t the only Breding in town. His dad, Scott Breding is being honored as one of the rodeo legends here. The Bredings make their home at Edgar, Mont., just over an hour from here. Father and son have both participated in the Cody Nite Rodeo to improve their skills. That has lead to successful careers in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association that includes eight Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifications – five for Scott Breding and three for Parker Breding.

Parker Breding is currently third in the PRCA world standings and is likely headed to his fourth NFR. He hopes to bring home a gold buckle that has of yet eluded his family. A big check here will certainly help him in his quest and with over $350,000 up for grabs, he will get a nice amount for his 8-second ride.

Winning this rodeo has sentimental value for him as well. His father was the champion here in 1995 when Parker was just 3 years old. Even though it is during the busiest week of rodeo, it has been a place they get to spend some time together for as long as Parker can remember.

“This rodeo has always been one I wanted to win,” Parker said. “It pays really well and knowing that my dad was the champion here makes me want to win it even more.”

The newly partnered Clay Smith and Jade Corkill went into a tie for first place in the team roping Monday night. Brooks Dahozy from Window Rock, Ariz., and Walt Woodard, from Stephenville, Texas, stopped the clock in 4.8 seconds during slack Monday morning. Then Smith, of Broken Bow, Okla., and Corkill of Fallon, Nev., matched that during the performance.

Smith is the reigning world champion header. Corkill has three gold buckles and Woodard has two in the heeling. While there are six world championships among these men, none of them has won the Cody Stampede yet.

The second rodeo performance of the Cody Stampede starts at 8 p.m. on July 2, 2019

The following are unofficial results from the 100th annual Cody Stampede.

First Performance:

Bareback Riding: 1, Taylor Broussard, Estherwood, La., 85 points on Burch Rodeo’s Pip Squeak. 2, (tie) Mark Kreder, Collinsville, Okla., and Jamie Howlett, Rapid City, S.D., 81.5 each. 4, Tanner Phipps, Dalton, Ga., 80.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Heath Thompson, Enola, Ark., 6.1 seconds. 2, Chancy Winsor, Kaycee, Wyo., 7.9. 3, Chet Boren, Vernal, Utah, 8.6. 4, Bart Slaney, Whitefish, Mont., 9.5.

Team Roping: 1, Clay Smith, Broekn Bow, Okla., and Jade Corkill, Fallon, Nev., 4.8 seconds. 2, Denver Johnson, Strathmore, Alberta and Tristen Woolsey, Nanton, Alberta, 5.9. 3, Braden Pirrung, Hartford, S.D., and Matt Zancanella, Aurora, S.D., 10.0. 4, Jesse Popescui, Glentworth, Saskatchewan and Trent Elmer Tunke, Canada, 10.7.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Colt Gordon, Comanche, Okla., 85.5 points on Burch Rodeo’s Lunatic from Hell. 2, (tie) Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa and Jade Blackwell, Rapid City, S.D., 8.5 each. 4, Tegan Smith, Winterset, Iowa, 79.

Tie-Down Roping: (three times) 1, Kalai Nobriga, Kealakekua, Hawaii, 14.4 seconds. 2, Mark Humphrey, Texarkana, Ark., 16.2. 3, L.D. Meier, Limon, Colo., 27.4.

Women’s Barrel Racing: 1, KL Spratt, Lysite, Wyoming, 17.39 seconds. 2, Kristen Zancanella, Aurora, S.D., 17.63. 3, Coralee Spratt, Shoshone, Wyo., 17.89. 4, Brittany Fellows, Loveland, Colo., 17.90

Bull Riding: 1, Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont., 92.5 points on Summit Pro Rodeo’s Turnabout. 2, Tristan Mize, Bryan, Texas, 90.5. 3, Jordan Spears, Redding, Calif., 87. 4, Jake Peterson, Livermore, Calif., 73.

Current leaders – In team roping, steer wrestling and tie-down roping

Steer Wrestling: 1, Logan McDonald, Loveland, Colo., 3.9 seconds. 2, (tie) Will Lummus, West Point, Miss., and Jake Fulton, Valentine, Neb., 4.0 each. 4, Stetson Jorgensen, Blackfoot, Idaho, 4.4.

Team Roping: 1, (tie) Brooks Dahozy, Window Rock, Ariz., and Walt Woodard, Stephenville, Texas; and Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla., and Jade Corkill, Fallon, Nev.; 4.8 seconds each. 3, Blake Hirdes, Turlock, Calif., and Cody Cowden, Atwater, Calif., 5.4. 4, Cody Snow and Wesley Thorp, Stephenville, Texas, 5.5.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, Cade Swor, Chico, Texas, 9.4 seconds. 2, Joey Dickens, Loveland, Colo., 9.7. 3, (tie) John Wall, Brenham, Texas, and Cimarron Boardman, Stephenville, Texas, 10.8..