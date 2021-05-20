Breed Bash youth cattle event still taking entries

BRUSH – Entries are still being accepted for Breed Bash, the new youth cattle event on June 5 & 6, 2021.

The multi-breed volunteer coordinators have extended the deadline for youth to enter their registered cattle in the collaborative state field day will include educational contests, showmanship, and breed shows.

Breed Bash is an effort by junior advisors from Colorado’s Angus, Hereford, Limousin, Red Angus, Shorthorn and Simmental associations, and Colorado Cattlemen’s Association.

Animal check-in and some competitions will be Saturday, June 5 at the Morgan County Fairgrounds. Entries for beef quiz bowl, salesmanship, speech, and photography contests are found on the same entry form with showmanship and cattle show. The educational contests are free and open to any youth, with a first-come first serve signup in some competitions. Contestant walk-ons will be accepted, if not all slots are filled. An informal awards ceremony and junior breed meetings will wrap up the day.

On Sunday, June 6, the Blow-n-Go shows will start at 8 a.m. with showmanship, followed by individual breed shows and culminate with a Supreme Champion. The cattle shows are $20 per head. Entry deadline was extended to May 25.

Google forms are available on https://www.facebook.com/Colorado-Breed-Bash . A schedule, rules and entry forms also may be found on https://ColoradoSimmental.com/juniors.html or on http://www.coloradoangusassociation.com/juniors.html websites.

For more information, contact breedbash@gmail.com .