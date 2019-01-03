Breeder’s Connection 2019
January 3, 2019
Breeders Connection 2019: Altenberg capitalizes on altitude with Simmental and SimAngus cattle
Breeders Connection 2019: Pink Buckle brings big money to the barrel racing world
Breeders Connection 2019: Schuppe Strong– Six generations help build Colorado's ag industry
Breeders Connection 2019: Raising Ranch Horses–Hancock line brings strength to Freeman's horses
Breeders Connection 2019: Cow Burps & Climate Change–A Bunch Of Hot Air?
Breeders Connection 2019: Koch Cowhorses make dreams come true one ride at a time
Breeders Connection 2019: Mohair Man committed to quality for his customers
Breeders Connection 2019: Nebraska Beef Industry Scholars program enhances students' understanding of beef business
Breeders Connection 2019: Finding the balance –Plateau Gelbvieh strives for moderation in beef genetics
Breeders Connection 2019: Farriers seek out the professionals at Oleo Acres Farrier and Blacksmith Supply