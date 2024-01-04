Breeder’s Connection 2024 | Ensuring Longevity: K Diamond Cattle

The Koenig family ranch has existed near Woodsworth, North Dakota long enough that their ancestral roots have intertwined with the native prairie. For nearly a century and a half, their family has looked out onto a vast sea of grass dotted with water-holding sloughs.

The promises whispered across the rolling prairie captured the imagination and dreams of the first Koenigs enticing them to end their long journey from Russia.

Paying homage to those who came before with a keen focus on the future, Brandon and Lacey Koenig are embracing their farming heritage through an environmental stewardship lens.

Heritage and future interwoven

The first Koenigs, like all the homesteaders of the area, had a diversified farm – crops, cattle, sheep, hogs and even dairy cattle made an appearance for a time. The diversification and hard work enabled the farm to remain in the Koenig family despite harsh blizzards and years of drought.

Brandon and Lacey are deeply connected to this land which holds the blood, sweat and tears of generations past. Barns still standing, built by Brandon’s grandfathers serve as reminders of their family heritage and the current generation’s responsibility.

The K Diamond Cattle Ranch is currently home to the 3rd, 4th, and 5th generations with Brandon, Lacey and their children – Cedar 8, Saige 6, Briggs and Bridger 3.

At the forefront of their thoughts is the desire to pass on this land with renewed possibilities to their children and the generations yet to come. Each management decision made is measured against what currently exists.

Making changes to ensure a sustainable future

“Brandon enjoys digging into agronomic research, matching new techniques with the unique challenges we face,” Lacey comments. “We are open-minded and always looking to improve the way we do things.”

Their goals include adding to soil health and biodiversity, decreasing erosion, providing habitat for wildlife while also increasing the carrying capacity of land, maintaining wetlands to absorb the large amount of heavy rain and snowmelt in the spring, improving water quality and increasing the return per acre without sacrificing environmental objectives.

Farming and Ranching to Improve Soil Health

The ranch is a diversified crop, hay and livestock operation that revolves around forage and working with nature. Animals are selected, bred, culled, and managed to do their job with minimal assistance. The use of synthetic fertilizers, herbicides and pesticides has been reduced by selecting unique crop rotations, using cover crops and enabling the cattle to graze crop fields.

Running a commercial Simmi & Angus-based herd, the Koenigs have fine-tuned their genetics through AIing and hand-selecting bulls. Cattle have been chosen for mothering ability, calving ease, and milk production on pasture resulting in hardy cattle that do well on range pastures and also produce calves with good feed conversion.

“We have lots of clay here and the lots can be deep and very sticky which is a nightmare for calves,” Lacey says. “We have culled hard the last several years to have a herd that calves without assistance on pasture.” Any cows that don’t fit the pasture-based calving system are loaded on the first train out of Dodge.

Culling those individuals that require assistance for one reason or another has paid off. “Not needing to spend time with problem individuals has allowed us to increase the herd size,” Brandon notes. Grown from 100 head to 800, with about 600 cows calving in the spring, the Koenigs have also moved to calving later in the spring. The later date, late May through June, coincides with spring grazing and alleviates the trouble and worry that accompany common spring blizzards.

Practicing rotational grazing on pastures at home and those they rent has increased the number of cattle native forages can support. Grazing is never the same two years in a row, you need to adapt, the Koenigs comment. However, keeping an eye on the condition of cattle, the forage growth and maturity, and rotational grazing has increased the diversity and quality of the native forages.

The Koenigs have branched into some niche markets for the cattle- for instance, finishing cattle, developing replacement heifers and custom feeding Piedmontese calves. Further diversifying the livestock operation with a band of commercial ewes has added yet another revenue stream.

The ewes are kept close to the ranch headquarters due to the abundance of predators and lack of sheep-tight fence. Pleased to be supporting the local youth’s interest in agriculture, the Koenigs raise and sell club lambs. Their goal is to incorporate the sheep into the rotational grazing system which will better utilize forage like leafy spurge, common in some of their pastures.

Low-lying sloughs are interspersed through the ranch. While having easy access to water is a blessing, living within the Prairie Pothole Region also presents challenges. “These low-lying areas have become increasingly less productive,” Lacey notes. While some areas have been deepened to ensure cattle have access to water during long dry summers, other areas have been transitioned to hay meadows. “Repurposing low-quality acres by planting alfalfa and grasses provides winter feed for our cattle and great habitat for wildlife,” Lacey says.

On their cropland, the Koenigs utilize a wide variety of crops to match fertility, soil and forage needs, the timing of planting and harvest with crops that are likely to bring the best return. “At one time or another, we have planted hemp, sunflowers, flax, soybeans, corn, wheat, lentils and peas. We have also planted rye, buckwheat, millet, forage peas, hay barley and oats for seed, along with alfalfa and many other cover crop mixtures,” Brandon notes.

The entire operation has benefited from incorporating conservation techniques that maximize soil health.

In a land of relentless wind, erosion is a major concern. “We hate seeing our top soils blow away,” Lacey stated. Researching and studying the benefits of no-till, the Koenigs were some of the first in the area to give that system a go. But no-till is just the start of their conservation practices.

Environmental Stewardship

With the mindset that they can always do better, the Koenigs have partnered with the USDA National Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) and the Fish and Wildlife Service adopting regenerative agriculture and conservation practices on their land and the land they rent and graze.

The Koenigs have collaborated with the NRCS utilizing no-till, cover crops, conservation crop rotation, forage biomass planting and windbreak – shelterbelt planting. They have increased organic matter in their soils, added to the soil food web, decreased soil erosion, provided fall grazing opportunities, and created wind protection for livestock and habitat for wildlife, notes Marc Murdoff, NRCS rangeland management specialist.

Living adjacent to several tracts of Waterfowl Protected Areas in the Chase Lake Wetland Management District, the Koenigs have partnered with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) managers to improve habitat with managed grazing. Neil Shook, USFWS manager from 2010 to 2019, says that when he began managing the area it was overgrown and the habitat was degraded.

Partnering with Brandon and Lacey, because of their knowledge of cattle, enthusiasm and willingness to implement different strategies, resulted in improved habitat, Shook notes. “Because of their work, the native grasses and wildflowers came back providing habitat for native pollinators and grassland birds. Sharp-tailed Grouse returned to several historic leks that had been abandoned for decades because of poor habitat. What were once mostly silent and lifeless grasslands are now vibrant prairies, full of sights and sounds because of their efforts,” Shook says.

Raising eyebrows

With the multitude of ‘unconventional practices’ the Koenigs have tried, you can bet there were some raised eyebrows and discussions at the local cafe. “At first, I am sure our neighbors thought we were wackadoodles,” Lacey says laughing. “Now people are asking questions, genuinely interested in what we are doing.”

“Change is hard for people,” Brandon says. By taking the time to talk to people, discussing what has and hasn’t worked and witnessing the differences in the land and productivity for themselves, the community is beginning to change. “We are seeing others push back calving dates, fence their crop fields and take steps toward regenerative practices,” he notes.

“Brandon and Lacey are willing to try new things and not get stuck in the proverbial rut. They are always willing to help others. The Koenigs are some of our most forward-thinking and acting producers,” Murdoff states.

The Koenigs consistent desire to overcome challenges and improve their land has garnered recognition from the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association (NDSA) which presented them with the 2023 Environmental Stewardship Award.

Hard work is paying off

Doing things differently, learning the science supporting new techniques and keeping environmental and economic goals in mind is paying off for the Koenigs.

“It is crazy that people know who we are and are asking to interview us,” Lacey notes. “We are grateful and humbled by the Environmental Stewardship award. If our failures and small successes can be an inspiration for others, we are happy to share our journey.”

But the rewards that are most important to the Koenigs aren’t accolades or even monetary.

“We are simply trying to do what is right to pass on this piece of heritage and give our kids the opportunity to raise their families on the ranch,” Lacey states. Their driving motivation for pushing toward environmental and economic sustainability exists in their children, their future, and the generations yet to come.

Brandon and Lacey are keenly aware of their role in reviving this land. Nothing would give them more joy than empowering the dreams of future Koenigs – enabling them to walk barefoot along these same paths, their lives woven into the prairie.