Briefing by Perdue and senior USDA officials on plans to assist farmers impacted by illegal retaliation

This afternoon, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue and senior officials from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will hold an off-camera, on-the-record briefing regarding USDA's plans to assist farmers in response to trade disruptions from illegal retaliation. The briefing will be conducted via conference call at 1:30 p.m. (EDT), and the information will be embargoed until the conclusion of the call. Please find the dial-in information below. The number of lines are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis, so please limit to one per outlet.

Participants:

Secretary Perdue

Undersecretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Greg Ibach

USDA's Chief Economist Rob Johannson

USDA's Trade Counsel to the Secretary Jason Hafemeister

USDA's Assistant Deputy Administrator for Farm Programs Brad Karmen

Participant Dial-In: (800) 857-9832