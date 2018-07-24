Briefing by Perdue and senior USDA officials on plans to assist farmers impacted by illegal retaliation
July 24, 2018
This afternoon, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue and senior officials from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will hold an off-camera, on-the-record briefing regarding USDA's plans to assist farmers in response to trade disruptions from illegal retaliation. The briefing will be conducted via conference call at 1:30 p.m. (EDT), and the information will be embargoed until the conclusion of the call. Please find the dial-in information below. The number of lines are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis, so please limit to one per outlet.
Participants:
Secretary Perdue
Undersecretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Greg Ibach
USDA's Chief Economist Rob Johannson
USDA's Trade Counsel to the Secretary Jason Hafemeister
USDA's Assistant Deputy Administrator for Farm Programs Brad Karmen
Participant Dial-In: (800) 857-9832