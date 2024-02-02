Bright lights, big city

Meinzer

Audrey Powles

Las Vegas, New York City, Kansas City, Denver, Chicago, any other big city you can think of have a lot of things in common. They all have things like high crime, communities within the big cities, bad traffic, and more lights than anyone ever knew could exist. I had the luxury of growing up 30 miles from the post office, and 70 miles from the nearest gas station and grocery store. Most nights I was serenaded to sleep by the sound of a lonely coyote howling at the moon, a cow calling softly to her calf out in the pasture, Patches the blue heeler barking at shadows and the sound of the wind blowing softly through the elm trees outside of my window.

My first night in Hays, Kan., at college, I was put to sleep to the sound of a freight train blowing its whistle at a crossing. People conversing in the hallway, raccoons fighting feral cats in the dumpster outside for some leftover cafeteria food, and someone setting the fire alarm off because they thought you could make pizza in the box in the microwave. It was a stark contrast to the peace and quiet of the prairie that I had called home. With time I learned to get used to the train schedule and could sleep through the horn most nights. The cats and the raccoons would settle their scores without waking me, and when I moved off campus, I didn’t have to worry about people talking in the hallway at all hours.

Hays America is not a big city by any stretch of the imagination. There are however enough lights to block out my favorite thing about my prairie home. See within the lights of town, or a big city, you cannot see the vast expanse of stars that the Good Lord put in the heavens. The stars at night out where streetlights, honking cars, fight club for feral animals and flashing train crossings are non-existent are the inspiration for songs, books and poems.

For some, the big city life is appealing. Stores that are open 24 hours, lights that blink, glow and block out the stars, and any sound but silence. They say that cities never sleep, and for me there is no romance in that. Have you ever wondered why so many people go on vacation out of the city to national parks? I believe that people have a natural desire to want peace and quiet. The big cities have their place, but there is no substitute for the simplicity of the stars above, the wind blowing waves into the fields and the sound of an owl calling out into the night.

Once every four years or so we hear things like “uneducated rural voters.” There is a divide in this country that we call home. The bright lights and sounds of the city are appealing to some, but not to others. I for one believe that there is nothing better than a simple life making an honest living. I wasn’t cut out to work in an office all day, or hold meetings with stockholders. I like cows more than people and I think there’s only cows in steakhouses and zoo’s in the big city.

There is no substitute for fresh air, sunshine, and all the other things that the simple life has to offer. I’m thankful for a slower pace of life, where neighbors stop to visit in the middle of the road, cows are the bulk of the population, and traffic jams consist of a tractor taking up both lanes. That’s all for this time, enjoy the simple life and keep tabs on your side of the barbed wire. God bless.

Meinzer is a fourth-generation rancher raised on the southeastern plains of Colorado. He and his family live and ranch in Oshkosh, Neb.