Britania Mountain Fire burns USFS and private land west of Wheatland, Wyo.

The Britania Mountain Fire 8 miles northwest of Wheatland, Wyo., has burned at least 18,204 acres and 16 structures according to information released by fire officials Wednesday morning. It is not clear how many of the structures are outbuildings or residences, or how current the data is. Very little official information has been released about the fire.

A Type 2 Incident Management Team with Incident Commander Shane Greer was scheduled to in-brief Wednesday morning at 8 a.m.

Shifting winds and rugged terrain are creating challenges for the 150 to 200 firefighters on scene, including one crew from Florida. More resources arrived Tuesday. The fire is approximately 8 to 12 miles west of Wheatland and 68 miles north of Cheyenne.

Some structures have burned, according to a spokesperson for the fire, including at least one residence. Exact numbers are difficult to determine as firefighters have not been able to access some areas because of the fire and the terrain.

It is burning on private land and the Medicine Bow National Forest.

There was some scattered light rain over parts of southeast Wyoming Monday night, but it is unknown if any occurred on the fire. Monday night the temperature at a weather station west of Wheatland got down to 48 degrees with a relative humidity of 81 percent. At 11 a.m. Tuesday the temperature had risen to 56 with 64 percent humidity. These conditions should slow the spread of the fire considerably.