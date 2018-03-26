Broccoli-Garbanzo Salad | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

12-oz package broccoli florets

1 can garbanzo beans or chickpeas, rinsed and drained

1 c. pitted ripe olives, drained

½ c. Italian salad dressing

Place broccoli in a steamer basket over 1 inch boiling water in a saucepan.

Cover and steam 5 to 6 minutes or until tender.

Rinse with cold water, drain and place in a bowl.

Add the garbanzo beans and olives.

Drizzle with dressing and toss to coat.