Broccoli-Garbanzo Salad | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

12-oz package broccoli florets
1 can garbanzo beans or chickpeas, rinsed and drained
1 c. pitted ripe olives, drained
½ c. Italian salad dressing

Place broccoli in a steamer basket over 1 inch boiling water in a saucepan.
Cover and steam 5 to 6 minutes or until tender.
Rinse with cold water, drain and place in a bowl.
Add the garbanzo beans and olives.
Drizzle with dressing and toss to coat.