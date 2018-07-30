 Brody Cress makes history at 122nd Cheyenne Frontier Days | TheFencePost.com

CFD photo by Dan Hubbell

Local favorite Brody Cress thrilled the crowd as he won back-to-back saddle bronc riding championships at the 122nd Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo, a feat that had not been accomplished in 86 years.

-Cheyenne Frontier Days