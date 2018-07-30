Brody Cress makes history at 122nd Cheyenne Frontier Days

Brody Cress makes history at 122nd Cheyenne Frontier DaysJuly 30, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) July 30, 2018CFD photo by Dan HubbellLocal favorite Brody Cress thrilled the crowd as he won back-to-back saddle bronc riding championships at the 122nd Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo, a feat that had not been accomplished in 86 years.-Cheyenne Frontier Days Share Tweet Trending In: NewsPlainville Livestock Commission in Kansas suspended and assessed civilpenaltyResearchers seeking participants for ranching simulation gameTornado and hail in Hillrose, Colo., area destroys crops, trees, farm equipment; hail causes damage in Greeley, Colo.Trump looks to approve year-round E15 soon