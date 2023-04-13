The 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor is a big off-road super truck. Its big fenders are taller and 10 inches wider than a standard Bronco. The tire track is 8.5 inches wider. Ground clearance is 13.5 inches. And on the highway it glides like a Cadillac. You can adjust everything. The Fox Live Valve shocks can adjust on the go as well as have settings to click off-road, rock crawl, Baja etc., with the long travel suspension. The steering is adjustable for highway, sport, and off-road. Exhaust sound is even adjustable if you don’t want to wake the neighbors at dawn on the way to the mountain. Or you can use sport and Baja to get noticed. I reviewed the four-door model with removable roof sections and doors to get the open air feel. I also includes a pouch to put the doors inside and out of the way. The side mirrors are out of the way so when you take the doors off you always have mirrors. This model has extra toggle switches for winches, fog lights etc., and came with everything you could want including Rigid fog lights, big tires, and 37-inch KO2 off-road tires with exchangeable bead locker rings. It also has made a for off-road front bash plate with almost compete coverage under carriage with skid plates. Even the front bumper end caps can be removed for better approach angles. And it has locking front and rear axles, even a button to lock the inside rear tire, for turning tight corners on switchbacks.

Power plant is a Ford 3.0L twin turbo V-6 with a 10-speed, that feels like a rocket. It’s 418 horse power, 440 torque can tow 4,500 pounds, the highest for a Bronco. Payload is 1,100 pounds.

I has the same clearance lights as the F150 Raptor due to rules that require them to be more than 80 inches wide. Headlights are special LED’s and at night the Bronco looks cool. I may have to use it to pick up chicks or chickens.

The Bronco Raptor does bring in a crowd when I buy gas. The Hummer H2 was like that and the new Bronco when it came out a couple years ago. Besides awesome graphics on the Bronco, it has useable fents on top of the hood and shark gills on front fenders. Other features include paddle shifters, a removable running board that converts to a rock rail, rollbar, marine grade vinyl seats for a weather proof interior if you do take the doors and top off and a 12 inch center stack touch screen. Sound deadening helped some, but the first day I drove in the wind I could barely could hear my phone and radio. On a calm day, like we don’t have in Colorado anymore, it was dramatically quieter.

I did pull a two horse Cimarron aluminum trailer from Transwest. It was less than 3,000 pounds and an easy tow. I don’t see a problem towing 4,500 pounds. Upgraded rear axles from a Dana 44 to a Dana 50, like most of the components are beefed up. Much of the internal trim is Carbon Fiber, which explains why the price of all that is only $80,000 MSRP. Soon you can order 2023 but they will sell out for the whole year fast. If you want fuel mileage, it’s only 16 mpg on the highway. I got 15 mpg most of the time. Orange seat belts sure show up in my videos.