TFP Reps: Jake Stamant, Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: 03/04/2022

Location: Lester, Iowa

Auctioneer: Matt Lowery

Averages

Sale Averages:

36 Angus Bulls Avg. $5,159.00

14 Angus Heifers Avg. $3,089.00

24 Embryo Lots Avg. $643.00

High Sellers:

Lot 1 Brookdale Alternative 151 Sold for $27,500.00 to Frank Hotchstem – Hardington, NE

Lot 2 Brookdale Alternative 231 Sold for $ 8,000.00 to Frank Hotchstem – Hardington, NE

Lot 6 Brookdale Ashland 71 Sold for $6,750.00 to John Blakeman – Merna, NE

Lot 7 Brookdale Stellar 41 Sold for $6,750.00 to Randy Kenobbie – Laurans, IA

Heifers:

Lot 38 Brookdale Progress 161 Sold for $ 5,000.00 to Akeem Lucey – Hot Springs, SD

Lot 44 Brookdale Progress 381 Sold for $5,000.00 to Delayne Musland – Edegely, ND

Comments

Brookdale Angus 10th Annual Production Sale was held on a windy morning in northwestern Iowa. The sale offering was deep from start to finish. Led off by the top selling Lot 1 one bull and a deep set of females and also offering a great set of embryo packages.