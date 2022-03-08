Brookdale Angus 10th Annual Production Sale
TFP Reps: Jake Stamant, Dennis Ginkens
Date of Sale: 03/04/2022
Location: Lester, Iowa
Auctioneer: Matt Lowery
Averages
Sale Averages:
36 Angus Bulls Avg. $5,159.00
14 Angus Heifers Avg. $3,089.00
24 Embryo Lots Avg. $643.00
High Sellers:
Lot 1 Brookdale Alternative 151 Sold for $27,500.00 to Frank Hotchstem – Hardington, NE
Lot 2 Brookdale Alternative 231 Sold for $ 8,000.00 to Frank Hotchstem – Hardington, NE
Lot 6 Brookdale Ashland 71 Sold for $6,750.00 to John Blakeman – Merna, NE
Lot 7 Brookdale Stellar 41 Sold for $6,750.00 to Randy Kenobbie – Laurans, IA
Heifers:
Lot 38 Brookdale Progress 161 Sold for $ 5,000.00 to Akeem Lucey – Hot Springs, SD
Lot 44 Brookdale Progress 381 Sold for $5,000.00 to Delayne Musland – Edegely, ND
Comments
Brookdale Angus 10th Annual Production Sale was held on a windy morning in northwestern Iowa. The sale offering was deep from start to finish. Led off by the top selling Lot 1 one bull and a deep set of females and also offering a great set of embryo packages.
