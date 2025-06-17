Brookings, AEI to launch rural prosperity resilience commission 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

The Brookings Institution and the American Enterprise Institute are launching a high-level, bipartisan commission “focused on broadening equitable rural prosperity and resilience” with a webinar on July 1, Brookings announced today.

Co-chaired by former Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D. and former New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican, “this partnership aims to elevate the national policy discourse on rural development and offer practical, cross-partisan solutions grounded in local realities,” the announcement said.

Its activities and research will be facilitated by Tony Pipa, senior fellow at the Brookings Center for Sustainable Development, and Brent Orrell, senior fellow at AEI.

“For too many policymakers and too many of our nation’s media and cultural power brokers, rural America remains an afterthought,” the announcement said.

“Our elite institutions congregate in urban centers of power, and political dialogue pays special heed to the influence of suburbia. Home to nearly one in five Americans, rural communities are often discounted as monolithic, masking their demographic, economic, and cultural diversity.

“These narratives also obscure rural America’s true role as a nexus of energy production, a backbone of domestic manufacturing, and the source of the nation’s food and water supply. Its importance to the rest of the country continues to receive insufficient policy attention, especially as geographic disparities in opportunity and well-being grow,” the announcement said.

On Tuesday, July 1, Brookings will host a public launch to outline the activities and objectives of this joint effort. After opening remarks from Brookings President Cecilia Elena Rouse and AEI President Robert Doar and comments from Pipa and Orrell, the event will feature a fireside chat with Heitkamp and Sununu “on their shared commitment to rural America and the goals of this new policy initiative,” the announcement said.

People can submit questions for speakers by emailing events@brookings.edu or on X or Bluesky using #RuralCommission.

Registration is required to watch online.