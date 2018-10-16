Brookings Institute publishes paper critical of SNAP work requirements

The Brookings Institution this week has published a paper by the Hamilton Project that questions the value of proposed stiffer work requirements for beneficiaries of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

"We find that the majority of SNAP and Medicaid participants who would be exposed to work requirements are attached to the labor force, but that a substantial share would fail to consistently meet a 20 hours per week–threshold," the authors write.

"Among persistent labor force nonparticipants, health issues are the predominant reason given for not working.

"There may be some subset of SNAP and Medicaid participants who could work, are not working, and might work if they were threatened with the loss of benefits. This paper adds evidence to a growing body of research that shows that this group is very small relative to those who would be sanctioned under the proposed policies who are already working or are legitimately unable to work."