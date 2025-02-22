Brrrrrrrrr — and other stuff

Lately I feel like I’m living in a North Dakota winter again. I have even gone so far as to not go out when the temperature is in the negative zone. And I even wore snow boots and mittens to go to the gym the other day. Guess that means I’m going to lose my I survived North Dakota winters card.

What is annoying is that I’m having issues with my truck and my remote start doesn’t work. I haven’t used that feature since I moved to Alaska back in 2014. By the way, when I bought that truck I had it installed before I drove it off the showroom floor back in 2006. The truck was my treat for paying off my student loans.

My daughter and son-in-law have been trying to convince me to go with them to Mexico, but I need a new set of tires for my truck more than I need a break from the weather.

The first and last time I went to Mexico, I was living in North Dakota and the temperatures were in the 30 to 40 below zero range. I was having a beer with a friend of mine — dreading the long, cold walk to my truck — when we decided we needed to get away. So, two weeks later we were sipping margaritas on the beach in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

For some reason, even though much of the U.S. has been suffering sub-zero temps, we haven’t heard anything about a coming Ice Age. That would, of course, be accompanied by spending millions of dollars to combat the coming deep freeze.

On a more serious note, I do feel terrible about the homeless people. This kind of weather is no joke when you don’t have a warm place to go. I know some people prefer to live out of doors but many are out there because they can’t afford a place to live. Home prices and rents are so high and pile on top of that the exorbitant price of groceries and it’s easy to see how some people just couldn’t keep up.

In case you missed it, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, is stepping down from his job. This is after he gave himself an “A” for the job he was doing. It’s pretty bad when I can order a robot vacuum from Amazon and get it the same day but a letter takes upwards of a week to reach me. I’m sure it’s much worse for people in the countryside. So let’s keep our fingers crossed that they hire someone who will truly improve the post office and better serve rural areas.