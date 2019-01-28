Brune elected to American Semmental Association board of trustees

BOZEMAN, Mont. – J.W. Brune, of Overbrook, Kan., has been elected to the American Simmental Association board of trustees and will represent the North Central region.

Brune was also named the recipient of the 2019 Golden Book Award. The award recognizes individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to the development of the Simmental/Simbrah breeds. The Golden Book is given on behalf of the World Simmental Fleckvieh Federation and is the most prestigious award given by the American Simmental Association.

Brune and his wife, Carol Lyon Brune, DVM, are the owners and managers of White Star Cattle Company. They maintain both a spring and fall-calving herd consisting of purebred to percentage cattle marketed by a variety of means, including private treaty, bull test sales and breeder group sales. A member of both the Missouri and Kansas Simmental Associations, Brune is also active in numerous other livestock organizations. A veteran of the U.S. Army, he served a tour of duty in Vietnam and received a Purple Heart for wounds received in combat.

Active for 32 years as a breeder of Simmental genetics, he has spent a total of 55 years breeding registered seedstock, and a previous term on the ASA board from 2014 to 2016. Experienced in a wide range of aspects of the beef industry, he served as executive secretary of the Missouri Simmental Association, published the Simmental Message, was in great demand as a show judge, and has served as a mentor to countless junior members.

Brune was formally seated during ASA's 51st Annual Meeting held Jan. 20, in Denver. Also seated were newly elected Greg Walthall, Windsor, Mo.; and re-elected Tim Curran, Ione, Calif., and Clay Lassle, Glendive, Mont.

Founded in 1968, the American Simmental Association is headquartered in Bozeman. ASA is committed to leveraging technology, education and collaboration to accelerate genetic profitability for the beef industry. In keeping with its commitment, ASA, along with its partners, formed International Genetic Solutions – the world's largest genetic evaluation of beef cattle.