Brush Rodeo Association looking for Watrous Pioneer Award nominees

It’s once again time that we all celebrate our independence. The Fourth of July festivities in Brush, Colo., are just around the corner, and with those celebrations come family and community traditions.

Each year, the Brush Rodeo Association awards a community member in Morgan County the Watrous Pioneer Award. In 1975, this award was established to honor those who helped build the Morgan County community and have shown the true Pioneer Spirit.

Named for Doc Watrous and Helen (Petteys) Watrous, this award encompasses the true Pioneer Spirit they exhibited throughout their lives. In 1924 Helen’s father, Alonzo Petteys and businessman JR Ryland, purchased and later deeded the land we all know today as Memorial Park and the Morgan County Fairgrounds and from there, the legacy of giving back has continued. They all knew that Morgan County was a very special place and dedicated time, resources, and hard work to make our community the place it is today.

These recipients have made the area a welcome spot for thousands of rodeo fans each year. Thank you to all of the Pioneer recipients throughout the last 47 years.

Do you know someone who has proudly represented and tirelessly contributed to this community for 65 or more years? This can be an individual, a couple, or a deserving family. The recipient of this award is recognized during the Brush Rodeo on July 3, “Pioneer Night,” where all who are 62 or older are admitted free of charge, a long-standing tradition that must not go unnoticed.

Nominations must be received not later than June 10, 2023. For an application, contact Chuck Miller at cmiller@ama-auctions.com or (970) 842-5575.