Brussels Sprouts with Bacon and Garlic | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.

6 slices center-cut bacon, chopped
1/2 c. Sliced shallot
1 1/2 pounds Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved
6 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
3/4 c. Chicken broth
1/8 tsp. Salt
1/8 tsp. Black pepper

Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat.
Add bacon, and saute for five minutes or until bacon begins to brown; remove pan from heat.
Remove the bacon from pan with a slotted spoon, reserving 1 tbsp. drippings in pan.
Return pan to medium-high heat and stir in bacon, shallot and Brussels sprouts; saute four minutes, or until garlic begins to brown, stirring frequently.
Add chicken broth, and bring to a boil.
Cook for two minutes or until the broth mostly evaporates and the sprouts are crisp-tender, stirring occsionally.
Remove from heat, stir in salt and pepper.