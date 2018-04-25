BS USA names Kotschwar head of ethics and compliance

JBS USA, the Greeley, Colo.-based meat company, today named Lance Kotschwar head of ethics and compliance for the company's operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Kotschwar will join the JBS USA leadership team, reporting directly to JBS USA President and CEO Andre Nogueira.

JBS USA is a majority shareholder in Pilgrim's Pride Corp. The company is of Brazilian origin.

"Kotschwar will oversee the company's global compliance policies and programs, including the code of conduct, whistleblower hotline, global anti-corruption policies, antitrust and competition law, trade compliance and conflict of interest policies, ensuring that JBS USA and Pilgrim's operations around the world implement and maintain the highest ethical standards," JBS USA said in a news release.

"Lance is an expert in agricultural regulatory policy and compliance and has extensive experience with the laws that govern the rules of conduct for our business today," Nogueira said in a news release.

In his new role, Kotschwar will work closely with the JBS USA independent advisory board, which is composed of former House Speaker John Boehner, R-Ohio; Gregory Heckman, former president and CEO at The Gavilon Group; Dimitri Panayotopoulos, former vice chairman at Procter & Gamble; and Harvey Pitt, former chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The advisory board provides ongoing counsel to the JBS USA CEO and executive leadership teams in North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Immediately prior to joining JBS USA and Pilgrim's, Kotschwar served as the chief ethics and compliance officer and vice president for government and industry affairs at The Gavilon Group, LLC, a Nebraska-based commodity management firm.

Earlier in Washington, Kotschwar served as general counsel for the Senate Agriculture Committee; chief counsel for the House Agriculture Committee; general counsel for the House Energy and Commerce Committee; and staff attorney for the Agriculture Department's Office of General Counsel. He worked on the 1996 and 2002 farm bills, the 1996 Food Quality Protection Act, the Commodity Futures Modernization Act of 2000, and the 2011 Food Safety Modernization Act.

A member of the Nebraska and District of Columbia bar associations, Kotschwar earned a bachelor of science degree in agriculture and a law degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.