Budd named deputy director of Wyoming Department of Agriculture

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Joe Budd was recently named deputy director of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture and started on Sept. 22, 2025.

A sixth generation Wyomingite who grew up on a ranch outside Lander, Budd has dedicated all of his past work and academic pursuits toward agriculture and advocacy for the industry.

“We are incredibly happy and excited to have Joe join us at the Wyoming Department of Agriculture,” said Doug Miyamoto, director of the WDA. “With his strong ag background and education, he will bring a unique skill set and fresh perspective to our department that will help us navigate through the challenges the ag industry faces in Wyoming.”

“I’m honored and excited to be back at WDA” Budd said. “Agriculture has been an integral part of my life and career and I’m looking forward to working with our farmers and ranchers again. The industry is a key piece of Wyoming’s identity and economy and continues to represent a way of life that is worth fighting for.”

Budd was the JIO/PAPO agriculture program coordinator and then a senior policy analyst at the WDA in the Natural Resources and Policy division. Upon leaving the WDA, he became a senior policy adviser for Gov. Mark Gordon. Most recently, Budd went back to school to get his Juris Doctor from the University of Wyoming College of Law and his Legum Magister from Pace University — Elisabeth Haub School of Law.

Budd was named Outstanding Student at the University of Wyoming College of Law, has received the Wyoming Weed and Pest Council Harold P. Alley Award, and the United States Forest Service Regional Forester’s Award. Along with this, he was presented with the Presidential Award from the Wyoming Association of Conservation Districts.

“Joe’s drive, work ethic, legal background and deep knowledge of ag and natural resources will be incredibly valuable to the efforts of the WDA,” said Miyamoto. “He is passionate about agriculture, has worked hard for the state’s agriculture industry, and knows Wyoming and the challenges we face. I am sure he will be an exemplary deputy director at the WDA.”

Budd received a bachelor of science degree in rangeland ecology and watershed management from the University of Wyoming in 2012, a Juris Doctor from the University of Wyoming College of Law in 2024, and his Legum Magister from Pace Universtiy — Elisabeth Haub School of Law in 2025.

For more information on the Wyoming Department of Agriculture, visit http://agriculture.wyo.gov .

Rob-See-Co hires 7 new sales managers

Rob-See-Co announced the addition of seven highly experienced agricultural professionals to its growing sales team. Joining the company as district sales managers are Steve Marr, Blake Huntington, Chet Shultz, Brett Burdiek, Doug Luebbers, and Easton Eggers. Bret Scholl joined the team as a regional sales manager covering the Dakotas and Western Minnesota.

The RSM and DSM roles at Rob-See-Co are designed for seasoned agribusiness leaders with deep expertise in agronomy, crop inputs and farm profitability. These managers are committed to helping farmers succeed while also recruiting and developing a strong network of dealers and distributors. Their work will focus on improving production practices, creating value for growers, and identifying opportunities to enhance income through Rob-See-Co’s seed and crop-driven input division.

“In today’s highly competitive ag environment, it takes experience, innovation, and genuine care for the grower to make a difference,” said Rob Robinson, CEO at Rob-See-Co. “This group of leaders embodies all three, and we’re proud to have them representing Rob-See-Co in the field.”

Each new manager brings significant experience in U.S. agriculture, with proven backgrounds in sales, agronomy, and direct work with growers in highly competitive markets.

Sales Manager Team Members: Steve Marr – Cuba City, Wis., Bret Scholl – Fairmont, Minn., Blake Huntington – Lake Mills, Iowa, Chet Shultz – Greene, Iowa, Brett Burdiek – Centralia, Kan., Doug Luebbers – Garden City, Kan. Easton Eggers – Omaha, Neb.

With these additions, Rob-See-Co continues to strengthen its commitment to delivering localized support, cutting-edge agronomy, and personalized service that enables growers to make more informed, data-driven decisions throughout the season.