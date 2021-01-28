Buffalo Bill Farm & Ranch Expo to be held Feb. 3-4

If you’ve been cooped up in the house since the pandemic started and now feel safe enough to go out and about, the 30th annual Buffalo Bill Farm & Ranch Expo is the place to go. The event will be held Feb. 3-4, 2021, in North Platte, Neb., at the D&N Event Center.

Just to be on the safe side organizers are asking attendees to practice social distancing and to stay home if they aren’t feeling well, said Kathy Swain, vice president of the North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corp. The chamber’s Agri-business Committee organizes the show. The organizers have also widened the aisles to aid in the social distancing.

Swain is expecting 90 to 95 vendors to set up at the 40,000-square-foot building this year but she’s not sure what attendance will be like because of the coronavirus.

“We are thinking it will be different this year but those that want to be there will be there,” she said. “We may not see some of the regulars this year because of the pandemic.”

Swain said they had thought about a virtual event but decided that it just wouldn’t work with their vendors and attendees who want to talk face to face.

“We are usually are usually packed to the walls,” she said. “It’s all about our vendors doing business with people in our area — farmers and ranchers.

Swain said the expo features everything from big equipment to ATVs and insurance and financial institutions. A local restaurant will run the concession stand this year, which is usually run by students trying to raise funds.

Despite the restriction, “We are feeling very fortunate to have it this year,” Swain said.

The event kicks off on Wednesday at 9 a.m., with a ribbon cutting at 9:30 a.m. and go until 6 p.m. Thursday the expo will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.