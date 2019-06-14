Buffalo Brand mural taking shape

Terry McNerney is painting a mural on the Highway 85-facing side of the Buffalo Brand Seeds building. All done by freehand and solely by McNerney, it is expected to be completed in late summer.

Photo courtesy Lisa Doyle

Drivers up and down Highway 85 in Greeley, Colo., have been witnessing a buffalo mural in progress on the side of the Buffalo Brand Seeds building. Buffalo Brand deals in seeds for turf grass, alfalfa, forages, wildflowers, native grasses and sells a great deal of seeds used in reclamation around the area.

The scene, a prairie with buffalo, is partially done with completion expected in late summer. Lisa Doyle, who works in marketing for the company, said a number of people have stopped in to speak to the artist, Terry McNerney, and others have commented on the project.

McNerney, who is from Fort Collins, Colo., is a mural painter by trade and has painted murals featuring wildlife scenes, Martin Luther King, Jr., advertisements for Bohemian Nights at New West Fest, cartoons, holiday scenes, murals honoring the armed forces, a CSU ram, sugar skulls and even harvest scenes.

He said the buffalo portion of the mural is freehand drawn from photos and then outlined onto the wall, making it possible to work close to the surface on the scaffolding. The clouds, sage, mountains and other elements will also be freehand drawn.

While painting, he said he has had the opportunity to meet several people, most of whom are involved in agriculture. He said he finds agriculture fascinating and relishes the opportunity to learn from area producers who stop to visit. Although he is the sole painter, he said the help from the Buffalo Brand Seed warehouse staff has been invaluable.

Sounding much like someone in agriculture, McNerney said the weather has been a challenge this spring, keeping him away from the project more than he would have liked.

“We just need to get it done before the snow flies,” he said, in true farmer fashion. ❖

— Gabel is an assistant editor and reporter for The Fence Post. She can be reached at rgabel@thefencepost.com or (970) 392-4410.