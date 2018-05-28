Buffalo Chicken Lasagna | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

1 tbsp. canola oil

1 1/2 pounds ground chicken

1 small onion, chopped

1 celery rib, finely chopped

1 large carrot, grated

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 can (14-1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes, drained

1 bottle Buffalo wing sauce

1/2 c. water

1 1/2 tsp. Italian seasoning

1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

9 lasagna noodles

1 carton ricotta cheese

1 3/4 cups crumbled blue cheese, divided

1/2 c. minced Italian flat-leaf parsley

1 egg, lightly beaten

3 c. shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

2 c. shredded white cheddar cheese

In a Dutch oven, heat oil over medium heat.

Add chicken, onion, celery and carrot; cook and stir until meat is no longer pink and vegetables are tender.

Add garlic; cook 2 minutes longer.

Stir in tomatoes, wing sauce, water, Italian seasoning, salt and pepper; bring to a boil.

Reduce heat; cover and simmer 1 hour.

Meanwhile, cook noodles according to package directions; drain.

In a small bowl, mix the ricotta cheese, 3/4 c. blue cheese, parsley and egg.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Spread 1 1/2 cups sauce into a greased 13×9-inch baking dish.

Layer with three noodles, 1-1/2 c. sauce, 2/3 c. ricotta mixture, 1 c. mozzarella cheese, 2/3 c. cheddar cheese and 1/3 c. blue cheese.

Repeat layers twice.

Bake, covered, 20 minutes.

Uncover; bake 20-25 minutes longer or until bubbly and cheese is melted.

Let stand 10 minutes before serving.