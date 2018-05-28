Buffalo Chicken Lasagna | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.
May 28, 2018
1 tbsp. canola oil
1 1/2 pounds ground chicken
1 small onion, chopped
1 celery rib, finely chopped
1 large carrot, grated
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 can (14-1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes, drained
1 bottle Buffalo wing sauce
1/2 c. water
1 1/2 tsp. Italian seasoning
1/2 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. pepper
9 lasagna noodles
1 carton ricotta cheese
1 3/4 cups crumbled blue cheese, divided
1/2 c. minced Italian flat-leaf parsley
1 egg, lightly beaten
3 c. shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
2 c. shredded white cheddar cheese
In a Dutch oven, heat oil over medium heat.
Add chicken, onion, celery and carrot; cook and stir until meat is no longer pink and vegetables are tender.
Add garlic; cook 2 minutes longer.
Stir in tomatoes, wing sauce, water, Italian seasoning, salt and pepper; bring to a boil.
Reduce heat; cover and simmer 1 hour.
Meanwhile, cook noodles according to package directions; drain.
In a small bowl, mix the ricotta cheese, 3/4 c. blue cheese, parsley and egg.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Spread 1 1/2 cups sauce into a greased 13×9-inch baking dish.
Layer with three noodles, 1-1/2 c. sauce, 2/3 c. ricotta mixture, 1 c. mozzarella cheese, 2/3 c. cheddar cheese and 1/3 c. blue cheese.
Repeat layers twice.
Bake, covered, 20 minutes.
Uncover; bake 20-25 minutes longer or until bubbly and cheese is melted.
Let stand 10 minutes before serving.