Buffalo Chicken Nuggets | JK Chappell – Gering, Neb.

2 to 3 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 c. plain bread crumbs

1/2 c. parmesan cheese, freshly grated

1/2 tsp. salt

3 tbsp. Italian seasoning

1/2 c. Frank's Buffalo Hot Sauce

1/2 c. butter, melted

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Trim chicken breast of any fat. Cut into 1-inch, nugget sized pieces.

In a small bowl mix together the bread crumbs, parmesan, salt, and Italian seasonings.

In another small bowl, pour in the buffalo hot sauce and melted butter.

Whisk to combine.

Dip the chicken pieces into the hot sauce/butter and then roll them around in the breadcrumb mixture.

Make sure they are good and coated.

Place the coated chicken nuggets onto a lightly greased baking sheet.

Bake for 25-30 minutes until the nuggets are browned and cooked through.