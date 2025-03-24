Building strong communities is a focus for new Northwest Extension educator

Strong roots in rural western Nebraska gave Caitlin Roes, Rural Prosperity Nebraska Extension educator for the Northern Panhandle, a deep appreciation for the community-focused lifestyle it offers.

“I was born and raised in rural western Nebraska,” she said. “I’m also a proud graduate of Chadron State College, where I earned bachelor’s degrees in business education and business administration and a master of business administration.”

Her time at CSC shaped her passion for education and community engagement. Roes was the assistant director of admissions and campus visits coordinator, supporting student success and building strong community connections. She has deep roots in Dawes County and values rural Nebraska’s strong ties and traditions.

“Giving back to the local communities and helping them prosper is important to me. That’s what initially drew me to this role,” Roes said. “I have a strong desire to be involved in these communities, foster connections, and make a positive difference.”

Roes position covers eight counties, Box Butte, Cherry, Grant, Hooker, Thomas, Dawes, Grant, Hooker, Thomas, Sheridan and Sioux counties. Her primary focus is on fostering growth and resilience within rural communities. She will work on initiatives such as community leadership development, people attraction and placemaking, economic development and regional collaboration. “Building relationships is at the heart of what I do, as it allows me to connect with individuals, businesses, and organizations to identify their needs and create meaningful solutions.”

Roes and her husband, Brady, live in Chadron, where he ranches and farms. The couple has a 1-and-a-half-year-old son, Graham, and enjoy spending time outdoors with him and their golden doodle, Louie.

NACD leaders take office

The National Association of Conservation Districts welcomed and administered oaths of office to its new leaders during the association’s 79th Annual Meeting in Salt Lake City, Utah.

President-elect Gary Blair of Starkville, Miss., was sworn in as president of NACD. Blair manages Blair Legacy Tree Farm, owns a private financial consulting business, and is retired from 36 years of service with Southern AgCredit. Blair serves as a board member on the Carroll County Soil and Water Conservation District in Mississippi. For 12 years, he has served NACD and our nation’s conservation districts in a variety of leadership positions.

Mark Masters of Terrell County, Georgia, was elected as first vice president. Ryan Britt of Randolph County, Missouri, was elected as second vice president. Karl Jensen of Lawrence County, South Dakota, was elected as secretary-treasurer. Immediate Past President Kim LaFleur of Plymouth County, Massachusetts, and NACD Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Peters round out the national association’s officer team.

NACD also swore in new and returning members of the NACD Executive Board: Samantha Steiner from Ohio, representing the North Central Region; Cliff Lane from Pennsylvania, representing the Northeast Region; Bill Simshauser from Kansas, representing the Northern Plains Region; Michael Aguon from Guam, representing the Pacific Region; Dr. Carol Knight from Alabama, representing the Southeast Region; Phil Campbell from Oklahoma, representing the South Central Region; and Josh Smith from New Mexico, representing the Southwest Region.

“As producers and local conservation district leaders, NACD’s leadership team is honored to represent America’s conservation districts and the varied producers and communities we serve,” said Blair. “Together, we are champions for our nation’s time-tested voluntary and locally led approach to conservation on all lands. We will ensure NACD remains a trusted bipartisan voice for conservation investments that provide the healthy soil and clean water we all depend on for health, wealth, and security.”