Building the stage for all breakaway roping competitors

Breakaway roping is an often overlooked rodeo sport that has not been included in the National FInals Rodeo since its creation in 1959. Even with the recent push from fans and competitors, there is no mention of adding breakaway roping in the new NFR contract through 2035.

But Cinch saw an opportunity with breakaway roping.

Kason Wolfe is the general manager for the new Cinch Breakaway Roping Championships Association. The association’s mission? To bring a national classification system and database to the sport of breakaway roping.

“We want breakaway ropers at every level to have a chance to compete and win at a national level,” Wolfe said.

Wolfe grew up in Wellington, Colo. His father started the Ranch Sorting National Championships. This association’s classification and ranking system took ranch sorting to the national level.

NEW ASSOCIATION

Cinch Breakaway Roping Championships is a newly formed national association that plans to do the same thing for breakaway.

Breakaway roping is a timed all-female event where one rider ropes a calf coming out of the chute. When the rope around the calf’s neck attached to the saddle horn “breaks away,” the time stops.

The classification system would rank ropers 1-6, with 1 being the beginners and 6 being NFR level competitors.

They will produce and sanction large events across the country with the opportunity for large payouts and an end-of-the-year finals event.

“We’ve got around 10 events scheduled for the year,” Wolfe explained. “Some in Colorado, Utah, Arizona, Mississippi, Texas and other places. We’re still brand new, but lots of great opportunities are coming.”

EVENTS PLANNED

Many producers in the Greeley area and across northeastern Colorado plan to hold jackpots and events sanctioned by the association in the coming year.

“I think Cinch is a leader in all things rodeo and all things western,” Wolfe said. “They sponsor anything from barrel racing to bull riding. It’s really a goal of theirs to be at the forefront of giving back to the western community.”

The association believes that the spotlight is finally shining on the sport. They want to build a foundation for anyone to go compete in the sport of breakaway.

“This will help everyone from the beginner starting out because they have a place to go, to the open girl because there will be more clients to be able to sell horses to,” Wolfe said. “It’s going to grow these ropings so there is more money being paid out in the sport of breakaway.”

With this foundation being built up and excitement from sponsors, Wolfe thinks that in the future, breakaway could be added to the NFR.

“I think breakaway roping is on fire,” said Wolfe. “I think the ropers, the fans, and just anyone who likes rodeo wants to see breakaway succeed. Even sponsors.”

The first opening event for competitors at every skill level will be held in Belton, Texas, on May 10 and 11. All first-year memberships are free. Membership forms can be found online at cinchbreakaway.com.