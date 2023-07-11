Buis, Peterson, Ryan to head new carbon alliance

Buis

Buis

Tom Buis, the former CEO of Growth Energy and president of the National Farmers Union, and former House Agriculture Committee Chairman Collin Peterson, D-Minn., have joined with Iowa businessman Nick Ryan to to launch the Iowa-based American Carbon Alliance (ACA).

In an interview, Buis, the CEO and executive chairman of the alliance, said the purpose of the coalition to deliver a message that carbon capture, including movement by pipeline for storage, is vital to the economy of rural America as consumers shift to electric cars or cars that use fuel more efficiently.

Buis Buis

“The pipelines are important for the ethanol plants to be able to capture the carbon and ship it somewhere,” Buis said, adding it should not be shipped by vehicle or rail.

Construction of a pipeline between Iowa and North Dakota is controversial all along the route, but Buis said, “Most of this debate is based on emotional and non factual information and not the benefits. There is a lot of emotional criticism, a lot of nimbyism,” a reference to “not in my backyard” sentiment.

Companies are not taking land, but leasing it, he added.

Buis said that capturing the carbon at the ethanol plant is the biggest thing that has happened in agriculture since the advent of ethanol, but the importance of the ethanol to farmers’ incomes will decline as consumers shift to electric cars and more efficient vehicles.

Some ethanol plants are pumping carbon “straight down,” but not all ethanol plants can do that, he said.

Buis did not mention any specific funders, but said the goal is to have a funding base “as diverse as possible” from “farmers to the airline industry, the unions that build and staff” the industry.

Buis, who has been retired, said he got in involved in the coalition because “I believe farmers deserve a fair price for the hard work they do.”

The debate, Buis said, reminds him of the food versus fuel debate, which he said has plagued ethanol since the industry developed because no one countered the food vs. fuel arguments early in the industry’s development.

Buis said the coalition “is not competing with any other organization” and wants to talk about the benefits rather than the negatives about carbon capture and the pipelines.

A news release said the group has been “formed to be one unified voice for carbon capture pipelines, ethanol producers, landowners, farmers, construction trade workers and citizens that embrace this new energy future for America. Working together, this alliance will strengthen America’s agricultural economy, ensure a future marketplace for American produced liquid fuel and improve the environment for all.”

The alliance “will assemble business leaders, ethanol and other energy producers, farmers, construction trade workers, corporations and citizens who support a new energy future for America,” the release said.

“The ACA will advocate for public policy that helps transform the ag and energy economy by enhancing the nations’ energy security,” the release said, but it did not mention specific policies.

“Reducing carbon is vital to our environment, our economy, and our nation’s security. I am proud to play a role in working with a broad coalition to ensure rural America is part of our nation’s efforts to reduce carbon,” said Buis.

“Capturing carbon will create new and long-term markets for biofuels and provide an immediately low carbon alternative to electric vehicles.”

“Throughout my years in Congress, we were always able to find bipartisan agreement when it came to supporting the renewable fuels industry,” Peterson said.

Peterson Peterson

“The ability for biofuels to now help lead the way as America decarbonizes the energy sector is not only exciting but brings with it all sorts of opportunities to revitalize rural America while also helping the nation become more energy independent.”

“We are at the cutting edge of connecting modern agriculture and clean domestic energy — and doing it in a way that can help decarbonize the world,” said Ryan.

Ryan Ryan

“This is about agriculture. This is about energy. This is about national security. This is about security for our friends and allies. This is our path to a safe, more prosperous future that will not only have a major benefit for farmers and folks in rural America, but our entire world.”

Ryan is the founder and CEO of Concordia Group, a public affairs firm headquartered in Urbandale, Iowa, focusing on project management, communications strategy, and grassroots advocacy for corporate, nonprofit and political clientele.

He is also the founder of Global Direct Mail & Marketing, a national direct mail, digital and marketing firm with offices in Washington, D.C., and Urbandale.

Ryan was appointed to the Iowa State Board of Health by Gov. Kim Reynolds, a Republican, and also serves on the board of directors for the Alliance for Choice in Education.