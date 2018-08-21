Bull Draw Fire continues as more than 29,000 acres have burned

The Minnesota Incident Management Type 2 Blue Team will reach the end of their assignment on the Bull Draw Fire tomorrow, Aug 21. The Rocky Mountain Incident Management Type 2 Team Black (Incident Commander – Shane Greer) will assume command of the Bull Draw Fire on Wednesday, Aug 22. Tomorrow, members of the Minnesota team will transfer their knowledge about management of the fire to their counterparts on the Rocky Mountain Team. This ensures a seamless change in management of the fire as one team returns home for rest and the other team takes over management of the fire.

Weather: Drier conditions will continue through today, with monsoon moisture returning to the area on Tuesday. Today's weather outlook is for mostly sunny skies this morning, becoming partly cloudy by afternoon with a 0 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Afternoon winds will be 7-12 mph from the southwest with gusts up to 18 mph. High temperatures for the day are expected to be 73-78 on the ridge tops and 79-84 in the valleys. The relative humidity will drop to 9-14 percent this afternoon.

Current Situation: The fire grew by 648 acres yesterday (Monday). This growth was mostly a result of the fire pushing further into Long and UC Canyons, and from yesterday's "burnout" operations along the Divide Road. Weather permitting, crews will resume burning out the unburned vegetation between the fire's edge and our "indirect" fireline along the Divide Road. Crews continue to hold the fire west of the Divide Road.

Crews and engines continue to patrol and mop-up the remaining hotspots below the Divide Road and around the fire's southern perimeter. The western flank of the fire is slowly pushing into natural fire barriers. The western flank of the fire remains unstaffed, allowing resources to be utilized on higher priority areas.

Three masticators are thinning the forest edge and removing understory fuels along the Uranium and 19½ Roads as part of our strategy to contain the northwestern flank of the fire. As a contingency measure, crews are clearing vegetation, positioning pumpkins (2,000-3,000 gal. portable water tanks) with pumps and laying out hose around structures to the northeast of the fire's edge.

Closures: BLM and National Forest lands, roads and trails affected by the Bull Draw Fire are closed to public use. For details go to:

https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/photos/COUPD/2018-07-30-1041-Bull-Draw-Fire/related_files/pict20180716-201028-0.jpeg.

For early season hunters in Unit 61 who may be impacted by the Bull Draw Fire: If you have questions regarding your early season license options you can contact Colorado Parks & Wildlife at the Montrose office at (970) 252-6000.

Fire Restrictions: Stage 1 Fire Restrictions are in effect for: National Forest lands on the Uncompahgre Plateau and Grand Mesa, BLM lands within the Uncompahgre Plateau Resource Area, unincorporated lands within Montrose and Mesa Counties. Specific fire restriction information can be found at – GMUG Info: https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/gmug/home/?cid=STELPRDB5420083, Mesa County Fire Info: https://bit.ly/2MkFcQc, and Montrose County Fire Info: https://bit.ly/2PgT3t9.