Bull Draw Fire continues to grow; now at 19,900 acres

Today, there will be storm cells in areas surrounding the fire. The storm cells have very little chance of producing any wetting rain. The winds will be light (2-5 mph), coming from the south/southeast in the morning. This will push the edges of the fire to the north/northwest. In the afternoon, the winds will increase (7-12 mph), and shift directionally coming from the north/northwest. This shift will push the fire to the south/southeast this afternoon. The shifting winds and sporadic gusts from passing storms could cause fire to behave aggressively and erratically. Temperatures will remain in the mid-80s on the ridges and low 90s in the valleys. Relative humidity will be in the mid-teens to low 20s. If slope and winds align, expect significant runs to the north, west and east.

The fire grew 1,135 acres since our last morning update. The Bull Draw Fire is a long duration fire. Fire acreage will continue to grow as the fire naturally progresses towards indirect containment lines. Indirect fireline is constructed a safe distance in front of the advancing edge of the fire, and it is often utilized when the direct edge of the fire is unsafe for crews.

Yesterday, the fire reached the Campbell Point area. Authorities notified landowners with impacted land. At this time, the only property loss is a single travel camper, with no other structures impacted. Resources were staffed overnight to monitor and patrol structures in the Campbell Point area. The fire continues to push northwest near structures. Crews on this northwestern side will perform burnout operations along the Z8 road towards the intersection with Divide Road.

Crews on the northeastern side of the fire are preparing the Divide Road for burnout operations. The southeast side of the fire has hand crews and heavy equipment constructing fireline to the 2004 "Campbell Fire" scar. Fireline will continue through the scar, connecting to the Divide Road. When conditions are adequate, and the line is fully constructed, crews will begin to prep for burnout operations. Burning out areas will help close the gap by eliminating fuel between the flame front and the containment lines.

The south western/west edge of the fire will be monitored by air craft and will not be staffed due to firefighter safety.

A 17-mile section of the Divide Road remains closed. The closure is from the junction of "Brushy Ridge" National Forest Service Road (NFSR) #408, and the Divide Road NFSR #402, to the "Windy Point" junction NFSR #600 Road and the Divide Road #NFS 402. For questions concerning this closure please call the Grand Valley Ranger District at (970) 242-8211.

There are closures in place for Bureau of Land Managment and U.S. Forest Service areas affected by the Bull Draw Fire. Closures include BLM roads, trails and lands, National Forest System roads and trails, and some county roads. The public's patience and understanding is greatly appreciated with these closures. For a map of current BLM and National Forest closure areas, go to https://bit.ly/2vSLNLe.

To sign up for emergency and evacuation notifications in Montrose County go to CodeRed at https://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/BF7ED953CC69. To sign your cell phone up for emergency alerts in Mesa County visit https://member.everbridge.net/index/892807736721759#/login.

Periods of moderate to heavy smoke conditions are now found in the area. For a detailed daily air quality summary for all areas of Colorado, visit: https://www.colorado.gov/airquality/colorado_summary.aspx.

Information Center: (970) 578-0213 (hours of operation: 8 a.m.-8 p.m.)

For recorded info on area wildfires:

(970) 240-1070 (BLM Southwest Colorado Fire and Aviation Management Unit Information Line)

(970) 874-6602 (GMUG Fire Information) which includes information on Forest Service road closures

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BullDrawFire