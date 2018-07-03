Bull Rider weathers storm for 91.5 points in Mandan, N.D.

MANDAN, N.D. – The opening performance of the 139th Mandan Rodeo Days Celebration saved the best for last, but not before lightning from cleared the crowd and then dumped a deluge of water as the final barrel racer left the arena.

After a half-hour delay, the bull riders in the second section gave the die-hard 30 or so fans who returned to watch a major league show.

Koby Radley of Montpelier, La., scored 91.5 points on Dakota Rodeo's Soup In A Group, a bull that was only ridden once last season. Radley is having his best season in pro rodeo. He's currently ranked 11th in the world championship standings and making a strong bid to qualify for his first National Finals Rodeo.

Radley, a Cajun cowboy has qualified for the Texas Circuit Finals several times, was the best of three outstanding rides after the storm cleared.

Trey Kimzey of Strong City, Okla., younger brother of four-time world champion Sage Kimzey, scored 89.5 points on Dakota Rodeo's Living Large and NFR veteran Parker Breding, who is ranked second in the world standings, tallied 89 points on Dakota Rodeo's Stretch.

The first sprinkles of rain started during the barrel racing, but the downpour held off until south Texas cowgirl Sissy Winn finished her run. Winn, the final cowgirl to race, clocked a time of 15.57 seconds, just before the flood began.

Contestants in the other events faced dry, even dusty conditions and turned in some scores and times that could remain at the top of the leaderboard when the rodeo ends Wednesday night.

Mandan Rodeo Days continues tomorrow night at 7:30 p.m. at Dacotah Centennial Park with Patriot Night, saluting veterans and active duty military. More information is available at http://www.MandanRodeo.com.

The following are unofficial leaders following at the 139th annual Mandan Rodeo Days in Mandan, N.D., on Monday, July 2.

July 2 performance

Bareback Riding: 1, Logan Corbett, Las Cruces, N.M., 85 points on Dakota Rodeo's Thunderstruck. 2, Shane O'Connell, Rapid City, S.D., 80. 3, Cody Kiser, Carson City, Nev., 75. 4, Garrett Shadbolt, Merriman, Neb., 70.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D., 4.7 seconds. 2, Evan Thyberg, Hartford, S.D., 5.3. 3, Tyler Schau, Almont, N.D., 5.8. 4, Carson Good, Long Valley, S.D., 6.5.

Team Roping: 1, Jr Dees, Aurora, S.D., and Cody Cowden, Atwater, Ca., 5.3 seconds. 2, Joshua Torres and Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla., 5.4. 3, Mac Kuttler, Billings, Mont., and Brandon Bates, Sun City, Calif., 9.9. 4, Cody Tew, Belgrade, Mont., and Nano Garza, Las Cruces, N.M., 11.4.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Wyatt Casper, Pampa, Texas, 86.5 points on New West Rodeo's Pikuni Cougar., 2, Joey Sonnier III, New Iberia, La., 86. 3, Tyrel Larsen, 84.5. 4, Troy Crowser, Whitewood, S.D., 81.5.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, Dane Kissack, Spearfish, S.D., 8.8 seconds. 2. Riley Wakefield, O'Neill, Neb., 9.0. 3, Lane Livingston, Seymour, Texas, 10.1. 4, Reno Gonzales, Scott, La., 11.2.

Barrel Racing: 1, Sissy Winn, Chapman Ranch, Texas, 15.57 seconds. 2, Ivy Conrado, Hudson, Co., 15.60. 3, Amy Wilson, Colby, Kan., 16.04. 4, Cody Holmes, Mission, S.D., 16.24.

Bull Riding: 1, Koby Radley, Montpelier, La., 91.5 points on Dakota Rodeo's Soup In A Group. 2, Trey Kimzey, Strong City, Okla., 89.5. 3, Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont., 89. 4, Eli Vastbinder, Athens, Texas, 83. 2, Elijah Mora, Wiggins, Co., 75. 3, Ardie Maier, Timber Lake, S.D., 69.

Overall leaders including Monday morning slack

Tie-Down Roping: 1, Dane Kissack, Spearfish, S.D., 8.8 seconds. 2. Riley Wakefield, O'Neill, Neb., 9.0. 3, Jesse Clark, Portales, N.M., 9.2 seconds. 4, Lane Livingston, Seymour, Texas, 10.1. 5, Tim Pharr, Resaca, Ga., 10.2. 6, Blake Eggl, Moorcroft, Wyo., 10.9.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Cyler Dowling, Newell, S.D., 4.0 seconds. 2, Sheldon Portwine, Dickinson, N.D., 4.2. 3, Del Day, Minot, S.D., 10.9. 4, Wyatt Jurney, Las Cruces, N.M., 4.5. 5, Jake Rinehart, Highmore, S.D., 4.6. 6, Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D., 4.7.

Team Roping: 1, Jr Dees, Aurora, S.D., and Cody Cowden, Atwater, Ca., 5.3 seconds. 2, Joshua Torres and Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla., 5.4. 3, Layne Carson, Grassy Butte, N.D., and Chase Peterson, DesLacs, N.D., 5.8 seconds. 4, Kelsey Parchman, Cumberland City, Tenn., and Dustin Davis, Terrell, Texas., 6.1. 5, Nicholas Thompson, Stillwater, Okla., and Lucas Falconer, Stillwater, Okla., 6.5. 6, Butch Levell, Glenwood, Iowa., and Brady Kyle, Archer City, Texas, 6.5.