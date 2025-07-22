Bull riders deliver at Cheyenne Frontier Days rodeo

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Hayes Weight led the field in Quarter Final 3 at the 2025 Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo with this 87-point ride on Dakota Rodeo’s Time Bomb. The 2024 reserve world champion advanced to the Semi Finals with the win. PRCA photo by Laura Storey

Weight

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The bull riders came to Monday’s Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo primed for action and they delivered. Twelve of the 18 riders who climbed on a bull stayed for the full 8 seconds.

Hayes Weight of Goshen, Utah, topped the field with an 87-point ride on Dakota Rodeo’s Time Bomb. The 2024 reserve world champion is currently ranked fourth in the standings and poised to qualify for his third National Finals Rodeo. He punched his ticket to the CFD Semi Finals with today’s win.

Weight was a point and a half ahead of 2023 world champion Ky Hamilton of Australia and South Dakotan Jestyn Woodward who each scored 85.5 on Dakota Rodeo’s Pontotoc and Melanie’s Dream, respectively.

Breakaway roper Rylee George has been on a hot streak. In June she won the college national championship for East Texas State University at Commerce. On Saturday, she won the biggest rodeo in her home state, the California Rodeo in Salinas. George was the final roper at Frontier Park on Monday and her time of 4.3 seconds gave her the Quarter Final 3 win and advanced her to the Semi Finals.

Team ropers Jeff Flenniken of Caldwell, Idaho, and Buddy Hawkins III from Stephenville, Texas, turned in the fastest time thus far in the Quarter Finals to take first with a time of 8.8 seconds. The NFR veterans began roping together this season. They are ranked in the top 30, but will need big wins at CFD and other rodeos to return to Las Vegas in December. They will be back in the Semi Finals.

Rodeo insiders expected high scores to rule the day in bareback riding. A pair of former CFD champions — Canada’s Orin Larsen and Montana’s Richmond Champion — tied with two-time National High School champion Tuker Carricato for first with 88 points. Three others scored 85.5 to also qualify for the Semi Finals.

Quarter Final 4 begins Tuesday at 12:45 p.m. at Frontier Park where a new group of rodeo athletes in every event except bull riding will make their bids to advance in the tournament-style format. The PRCA Extreme Bulls tour stop concludes with round two beginning at 8 p.m.

The following are unofficial results from the Quarter Finals (second performance) at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo on Monday, July 21. Payoff subject to change.

Bareback Riding: 1, (tie) Richmond Champion, Stevensville, Mont., on Brookman Rodeo’s 3 Ten to Yuma; Tucker Carricato, Saratoga, Wyo., on Brookman Rodeo’s Lonely Smile; and Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba, Canada, on United Pro Rodeo’s Marie Leveau, 88 points, $2,042 each. 4, (tie) Waylon Bourgeois, Church Point, La.; Wacey Schalla, Arapaho, Okla., and Cole Franks, Clarendon, Texas, 85.5, $227 each.

Breakaway Roping: 1, Rylee George, Oakdale, Calif., 4.3 seconds, $3,157. 2, Quincy Sullivan, Peralta, N.M., and Sequin Brewer, Union City, Okla., 4.6, $1,973 each. 4, Jordan Jo Hollabaugh, Pueblo, Colo., 5.4, $789.

Tie Down Roping: 1, Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, Wash., 12.3 seconds, $2,000. 2, Bryce Derrer, Portales, N.M., 12.6, $1,500. 3, Tyson Durfey, Brock, Texas, 12.8, $1,000. 4, Cody Stewart, Janesville, Calif., 13.1, $500.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, Mont., 88.5 points on Brookman Rodeo’s Satisfaction, $2,643. 2, Statler Wright, Beaver, Utah, 86.5, $1,982. 3, Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas, 85, $1,321. 4, Shorty Garrett, Eagle Butte, S.D., 83, $661.

Team Roping: 1, Jeff Flenniken, Caldwell, Idaho, and Buddy Hawkins III, Stephenville, Texas, 8.8 seconds, $2,000 each. 2, Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C., and Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo., 9.4, $1,500 each. 3, Brayden Schmidt, Benton City, Wash., and Jaydon Warner, Tropic, Utah, 10.3, $1,000 each. 4, (tie) Tyler Wade, Terrell, Texas, and Wesley Thorp, Stephenville, Texas; and Aaron Tsinigine, Tuba City, Ariz., and Jeremy Buhler, Arrowwood, Alberta, Canada, 10.9, $250 each.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Garrett Oates, Huntsville, Texas, 5.8 seconds, $2,000. 2, Kyle Irwin, Westville, Fla., 6.6, $1,500. 3, Gary Gilbert, Paradise, Texas, 6.8, $1,000. 4, Talon Roseland, Marshalltown, Iowa, 7.3, $500.

Barrel Racing: 1, Kimmie Wall, Roosevelt, Utah, 17.42 seconds, $2,487. 2, Michelle Alley, Madisonville, Texas, 17.44, $1,865. 3, Carlee Otero, Perrin, Texas, 17.47 $1,244. 4, Hadley Tidwell, La Luz, N.M., 17.55, $622.

Bull Riding: 1, Hayes Weight, Goshen, Utah, 87 points on Dakota Rodeo’s Time Bomb, $2,662. 2, (tie) Jestyn Woodward, Custer, S.D., and Ky Hamilton, Mackay, Queensland, Australia, 85.5, $1,664 each. 4, Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, Fla., 85, $666.

Rookie Saddle Bronc Riding (first round leaders): 1, Logan Nunn, Lovell, Wyo., 79.5 points on Stace Smith Pro Rodeo’s 419. 2, Josue Molina, Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico, 79. 3, Regan Lyons, Snyder, Texas, 77.5. 4, Tag Moses, Keenesburg, Colo., 77. (second round leaders) 1, Molina, 80 points on Fettig Pro Rodeo’s 158. 2, Moses, 76.5. 3, Nunn, 74. 4, Lyons 73. (overall leaders) 1, Molina, 159. 2, (tie) Nunn and Moses, 143.5 each. 4, Lyons 140.5.

Wild Horse Race: 1, Team Skomkic, $600. 2, Kicked in the Belly, $450. 3, Graves Team, $300. 4, Plan C, $150.