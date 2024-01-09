Bull riding at NWSS full of spills and thrills

Brazilian Eric Henrique Domingos is making a name for himself in the Professional Bull Riders. He rode Joy’s Bang Bang owned by 4B Bucking Bulls and Rudy Mejia Bucking Bulls for 87 points to take the lead at the Denver Chute-Out. This was the first of three nights of bull riding at the National Western Stock Show. NWSS photo by Ric Andersen

DENVER — The Denver Chute-Out has become a tradition at the National Western Stock Show offering exciting action as part of the Professional Bull Riders Velocity Tour.

The first two nights of preliminary action are steppingstones to a championship in the Denver Coliseum. That championship has often been an opportunity for the rising stars to elevate their game and become seeded on the elite Unleash the Beast Tour.

Hoping to accomplish that is Brazilian Eric Henrique Domingos who took the lead in the first tourn on Monday night. Domingos was one of eight bull riders to receive scores and is assured a spot in the second round which will be on Wednesday. Monday and Tuesday night’s competition each feature 45 riders for a total of 90. The best from those nights will advance to Wednesday’s second round. Then scores are added together for a final round, also on Wednesday. At the end of the competition, the rider with the highest total on three rides will be crowned the champion.

There was only one point separating the top three in the Denver Coliseum on Monday. Second place was Cort McFadden from Novice, Texas, who is a second-generation bull rider. His father Cory McFadden competed at the National Western Stock Show for many years. McFadden scored 86.5 points on Too Dirty owned by Colorado’s Ty Rinaldo TZ Bucking Bulls.

Next on the leader board was Max Castro from Chiquimula, Guatamala. Castro had an 86-point ride on another Rinaldo bull named Red River. These three will now be spectators on Tuesday night and will be getting to ride here again on Monday.