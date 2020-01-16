Bullfighter Wacey Munsell rescued a bull rider during the NWSS

Kansas cowboy Wacey Munsell is a third-generation bullfighter, so the job is in his blood. Along with multiple world champion freestyle bullfighting titles on his resume’, Munsell is in his 15th year of working the National Western Stock Show. During the opening weekend of rodeo action at the 2020 NWSS, Munsell showed his experience and athletic ability when a vulnerable bull rider was on the arena floor and in trouble with a charging bull. After putting his own body in harm’s way to rescue the bull rider, Munsell was tripped to the ground and had a very close call with the bull’s back legs. Lincoln Rogers caught up with Munsell a few hours later to discuss what happened. (Note: Some answers edited for length and clarity)
Lincoln: Do you remember the details of what happened out there and what goes through your mind at a time like that?
Wacey: “I just kind of remember the gap closing really fast. It wasn’t going to be one of those gaps where you could walk through comfortably. The cowboy was still down. I know from looking at video of the ride that I tried to just kind of short hop it through there and was just going to let that bull hit me in the butt and pinch me out. That didn’t happen. So when I landed, I stepped on his leg and it tripped me. Just the momentum of the bull’s back end brought me down. Praise God he didn’t step on my head.”
Lincoln: What are your thoughts when you see a bull rider down and the bull coming at him?
Wacey: “Obviously, when he is down you don’t want to let him get run over or anything. It is our job to protect him and take the hits when they are necessary. That would have been a necessary situation. I would rather they cart me out of the arena instead of him.”
Lincoln: What makes you do this job?
Wacey: “I don’t know. I have a love for the game and I love what I do. It is something I always was enamored with. My dad fought bulls, my granddad fought bulls. I’ve always been traveling with my dad. That’s where all that love comes from. It has been a great 15 years professionally.”
Lincoln: How much satisfaction do you get from knowing that you helped a guy that was down not get hit by a bull?
Wacey: “When they say ‘thank you,’ that is all the satisfaction in the world. People can die here, as we learned here last year. We are all blessed to do this and it is only for a short time. We all have got to enjoy it whether we are beat up or not.”
Photo 1 – The bull rider has just been thrown off the back of a bull. Wacey Munsell immediately moves towards the downed bull rider and uses his hands to try and distract the bull from the cowboy on the arena dirt.
Photo 4 – Using his athletic ability, Wacey Munsell moves in quick and starts to get between the bull and downed rider before the vulnerable rider is able to get himself off his back. Munsell’s hand remains out to try and touch the bull and divert its attention while he is moving between the two.
Photo 2 – As the downed bull rider becomes more vulnerable on his back, Wacey Munsell appears to successfully divert the bull’s attention to himself by beginning to move between the bull and the downed bull rider, while reaching out to touch the bull’s head at the same time.
Photo 3 – The bull rider is still falling on his back in a vulnerable position, and things start to get dicey as the bull takes his attention away from Munsell and begins to look tawards the cowboy. Munsell keps his hand out to the bull and continues to try and move between the bull and rider, but the distance between the two is short.
Photo 6 – In less than a second, Munsell moved from trying to distract the bull with his hand to actually putting his body between the bull and downed cowboy, who was just beginning to be able to roll over and try to scramble away. The gap was narrow between the two, but Munsell was willing to shoot it and help the bull rider get away uninjured.
Photo 5 – With the cowboy on the ground still in a vulnerable position, Wacey Munsell is moving closer to maneuver between the two. By this time, the bull has taken its attention off Munsell’s hand and is bucking and looking to charge the downed bull rider. Munsell is looking to move between the two and “take the hit.”
Photo 7 – Munsell’s quick thinking and athletic ability put his body in the way of the bull’s horns and the downed cowboy, who was beginning to scramble to safety. Munsell reaquired the bull’s head with his hand, in order to protect himself from the horn and divert its attention from the cowboy.
Photo 8 – Munsell has now placed his body all the way between the bull and downed cowboy, who is actively able to start moving away. The bull is still bucking, but Munsell has a hand on the side of its head to keep its horns away from him and possibly use momentum to keep the bull away from the cowboy. The bulls are so large and strong that Munsell knows he is not able to manhandle them, but everything happens in the space of a few seconds.
Photo 10 – Putting himself in harm’s way saved the downed cowboy, who is a safer distance away and moving, but the bull’s hooves nearly came down on Munsell’s head as he fell to the arena dirt. “It is our job to protect the (bull rider) and take the hits when they are necessary,” said Munsell afterwards. “I would rather they cart me out of the arena instead of him.”
Photo 9 – Munsell has successfully moved between the bull and the downed cowboy, but the turning bull’s leg has tripped up Munsell and he begins to go down while still using his body as a shield to protect the downed bull rider. The bull rider is no longer in a vulnerable position and is able to begin getting away.