Bull’s Eye Eggs | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

6 slices white bread

2 tbsp. butter, melted

6 eggs

Preheat oven to 375 degrees and coat a 10 x 15 baking sheet with cooking spray.

Cut a circle out of the center of each slice of bread.

Place slices on baking sheet and brush with half the melted butter.

Flip and brush the other sides with remaining butter.

Crack eggs one at a time and place an egg in the center of each bread slice.

Bake 12 to 14 minutes, or until bread is golden and eggs are cooked through.