Bumper Cars

Meinzer

Audrey Powles

Summer in the heartland is a lively thing. See while all the folks from the big city are headed out on the highway for the great American road trip, farmers and ranchers are busy harvesting wheat, baling hay and moving cattle from one pasture to the next. Summertime driving can almost be worse than driving on icy roads in the winter with all of God’s special children out there who apparently got their driver’s license off the clearance rack at the local dollar store. I am all for a vacation and seeing new country, but after a near accident caused by some minivan pulling a camper this week, my tolerance for tourists is not very high right now.

Farm equipment is large, powerful, and definitely not built for speed. When moving from one field to the next, many operators try to take the back roads as much as possible, however there are times where the main highway is the only option. This was the case just the other day. I was moving a swather down the shoulder of the highway, lights flashing, seatbelt on, minding my own business singing off key to the Haggard song on the radio, when I met a neighbor coming from the opposite direction with his tractor and baler. He was driving along the shoulder as well to keep his rig out of the oncoming lane. As we got closer to one another I noticed him suddenly move his tractor closer to the ditch. I looked in my rearview mirror just in time to see soccer mom Barbie doing Mach 10 in her van dragging a bumper pull camper that needed wings instead of tires to keep up. Barbie flew around me and squeaked between that tractor and the header of my swather with not much room to spare. The neighbor and I both exchanged looks of shock as we continued on our way.

If you are one of these people that are in such a hurry that you can’t wait a few seconds to pass, shame on you. It truly amazes me the number of people out there who don’t understand how to drive with farm equipment on the road. The tractor that is doing 20 miles an hour along the side of the road outweighs a mini van by three times. On top of that there is a person inside the cab with a family, and they are just out here doing a job and making a living so they can go home to their loved ones at the end of the day. Following behind a piece of equipment for a little while until it is safe to pass, or the operator can let you by won’t ruin your vacation.

Every year you read stories about someone who caused a wreck while they were trying to pass some equipment. You would think that the bright flashy lights and huge chunk of iron moving slowly down the road would be easy to see, but somehow it isn’t. I am happy to share our little part of the world with visitors from afar, but I ask that they enjoy all the sights and have a little patience for those of us who call this place home.

I only have one word of advice for the out of towners who cannot share the road with their caravan of crap. If you think you want to take on 10 tons of iron, make sure you got right with Jesus and told him you were coming. When cars go head-to-head with tractors, it’s like Ali fighting a kindergartner. That’s all for this time, keep tabs on your side of the barbed wire and God bless.

Meinzer is a fourth-generation rancher raised on the southeastern plains of Colorado. He and his family live and ranch in Oshkosh, Neb.