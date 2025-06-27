Burwell, Nebraska rodeo grounds damaged in June 19 storm

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Courtesy photo

Burwell, Neb., rodeo grounds took a second hit in just three years when a severe storm passed through on June 19.

“Three years ago in May, a storm took out the north grandstands,” said Jess Helgoth, a member of the rodeo committee. “Our rebuild is pretty much done, we are supposed to have a walk through with the Fire Marshall [June 25].”

On May 12, 2022, winds up to 110 mph damaged the nearly century-old north grandstand, plus the ticket office and multiple 4-H buildings. After three years of hard work to get things back in shape for Nebraska’s Big Rodeo, Burwell caught another punch.

“The storm started up in northwestern Garfield, northeastern Loup and southeastern Rock counties,” Helgoth said. “Loup County had a tornado warning.”

The massive supercell type storm followed the Calamus River southeast toward Burwell, but looked like it was going to miss the town.

“About five or six miles north of town, and about seven miles east, it got really pounded with hail,” Helgoth said. “The Calamus Lake screws with storms. When they come from the northwest, a lot of times they will follow the river down and stay on the north side and leave Burwell alone.”

CAUGHT OFF GUARD

This storm followed the typical path, and then, instead of continuing to the east, backed up into Burwell.

“It caught everyone off guard. They were saying it was moving into Wheeler County. Shoot, my wife and I decided it looked like it was going east and took off to the pasture to check cows. We were down in the deepest canyon when the wind changed and it got cold. It was four miles from the pasture to the house and we had a hard time making it home.”

When they finally made it back, Helgoth received a text from another board member.

“It was a video of the west grandstands. The storm had taken the south almost half of it, lifted the whole thing up, seats and all, pulled it out of the ground and tipped it over back in the holding pens, and ripped the roof and back and sides off the other half.”

The grandstand is totally destroyed, he said.

Unfortunately, after making some repairs following the 2022 storm, their insurance company would not cover the west grandstand.

“They would only give us liability, so we had no insurance on what happened last Thursday,” Helgoth said.

The committee is still working on getting their final Federal Emergency Management Agency payment for the reconstruction of the north grandstands. They had been keeping in close contact with FEMA over the past year, and were assured that everything was in place. Then, probably because of talk at the federal level about the elimination of FEMA, “in about March, FEMA went dark and we didn’t hear anything from them. Now finally in the last few weeks we are hearing ‘we don’t know what to tell you’ as far as the remaining funds they had agreed to provide.”

“We hate acting like a bunch of beggars but we’re going to need some financial help,” Helgoth said. “We haven’t been told no yet, but they are not promising us we’re going to get our final payment from FEMA on the north grandstands. We’re encouraging people to write our senators and let them know how much Nebraska’s Big Rodeo means to them so they know how important this rodeo is to Nebraska, not only to Burwell but to the entire area and the state. It is 104 years old this year and we want to go on.”

Nebraska’s Big Rodeo is scheduled to start July 23.

CLEANING UP

Board member Seth Jeffres of Jeffres Excavating showed up with equipment to pick up the pieces.

“By the end of today (June 24) he will have the biggest share cleaned up,” Helgoth said.

They have a concert scheduled for July 3, but expect to be able to have enough seating in the north grandstands for that event “if things go well with the Fire Marshall.”

Seating for the rodeo could be a problem “if we don’t at least find funds to rent bleachers or get some bought,” Helgoth said.

The wrecked west grandstands provided the reserved seating area.

“It’s definitely going to affect those people who have bought tickets over there,” he said.

The National Weather Service reports claimed the damage was done by straight line winds, but Helgoth is skeptical.

“A gal at the Pump and Pantry right across the highway has video and you can see updraft debris going up. It definitely had some rotation and updraft in it.”

The National Weather Service was another agency that got cut, said Helgoth, who served as a trained storm spotter in the 1990s.

“The National Weather Service let that tornado warning expire. I was sitting in the driveway watching it as the storm moved past. You could see the updraft and rotation.”