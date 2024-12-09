Some say it’s butter late than never. Others say dairy is melting the competition. However you choose to say it, the data is unmistakable: Americans consumed record amounts of dairy products in 2023 led by surging demand for butter and cheese.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently reported that per capita consumption of dairy products reached 661 pounds per person in 2023, an increase of 7 pounds per person over the previous year and matching the all-time record set in 2021.

Butter and cheese consumption each surpassed all previous records, reaching all-time highs of 6.5 pounds (butter) and 42.3 pounds (cheese) per person, respectively, in 2023. For context, a typical package of butter containing four sticks weighs 1 pound (16 ounces) and a standard bag of shredded cheese is half a pound (8 ounces).

Cottage cheese continues to win back shoppers, notching 2.1 pounds per person in 2023, a level not seen since 2019.

Yogurt clocked impressive growth, as well, with consumption increasing from 13.5 pounds per person to 13.8 pounds in 2023, a 2% increase.

Fluid milk and ice cream consumption fell in 2023, although year-to-date sales in 2024 show strength for these dairy staples.

In the past decade alone, domestic per capita consumption of cheese is up 19% and butter consumption is up 18%. In the past 20 years, yogurt consumption has grown 60%. Overall, USDA data show Americans’ per capita consumption of dairy is up 3% over the past five years, 9% over the past 15 years, and 16% over the past 30 years.

DEMAND GROWING

“You butter believe that dairy consumption is growing,” said Michael Dykes, D.V.M., president and CEO of the International Dairy Foods Association in Washington, D.C. “Dairy is one of the most nutritionally complete foods available. Milk, cheese, yogurt, whey-protein-infused fitness beverages, and many other dairy foods contain up to 13 essential nutrients, making dairy one of the most nutrient dense foods available. For flavor, affordability, and nutrition, people of all ages are choosing dairy more than ever.”

The charts below illustrate the consistent growth in per capita consumption of dairy products. Overall dairy consumption in 2023 matched the highest total on record.