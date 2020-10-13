CAB communications internship open now

To thrive in a career takes seasoning beyond the classroom, so that learned skills not only shine but grow with on-the-job challenges and direction. The right internship can offer those links.

Certified Angus Beef brand interns draw on their writing skills and creativity to share the stories with stakeholders across the beef supply chain. The producer communication internship is meant for college juniors and seniors, and the application is open until Dec. 1.

The opportunity provides practice in photography, videography, website management and more across the brand’s multi-media channels allowing students to learn more in their areas of interest.

Selected students gain real-world experience to benefit journalism, public relations, marketing and other careers in the beef industry.

“A creative and passionate environment drives trust and confidence, and that’s what this team does every day,” says Kylee Kohls, 2019 summer intern. “The producer communications team taught me what it looks, feels and sounds like to be a beef storyteller.”

A strong story starts with good writing – whether it’s a video script, news release or feature. Interns are valued team members and regular contributors to the Angus Journal and Angus Beef Bulletin. They also assist with social media copy, website management, photography and video production.

Interns often hit the road to cover stories at Angus ranches across the U.S. They’re responsible for interviews, photography, video shooting and writing stories sent to most North American ag media and published on the brand’s website and social media pages.

While interns must work independently to meet deadlines, the team works to develop their skills by providing personal feedback on projects.

“One-on-one writing coaching and individual project meetings provided continuous growth opportunities all summer long,” Kohls says.

The team will select from a pool of motivated students to fill the summer 2021 or schoolyear 2021-2022 terms. Summer interns often work from the brand’s Wooster, Ohio, office 40 hours per week throughout the duration. Spring and fall interns work 10 hours per week from their remote location.

The application asks for a resume, cover letter and an online or uploadable portfolio of work samples in writing, photography and videography (if applicable).

Find more information about the internship or apply at http://www.cabcattle.com/internship/.