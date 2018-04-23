Cabbage Roll Casserole | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

2 pounds ground beef

1 large onion, chopped

3 garlic cloves, minced

2 cans tomato sauce, divided

1 tsp. dried thyme

1/2 tsp. dill weed

1/2 tsp. rubbed sage

1/4 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper

2 c. cooked rice

4 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled

1 medium head cabbage, shredded

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

In a large skillet, cook beef and onion over medium heat until meat is no longer pink.

Add garlic, cook 1 minute longer.

Drain and stir in one can of tomato sauce and seasonings.

Bring to a boil.

Reduce heat, cover and simmer 5 minutes.

Stir in rice and bacon; heat through.

Remove from heat.

Layer a third of the cabbage in a greased 13×9-inch baking dish.

Top with half of the meat mixture.

Repeat layers and top with remaining cabbage.

Pour remaining tomato sauce over top.

Cover and bake 45 minutes.

Uncover and sprinkle with cheese.

Bake 10 minutes longer or until cheese is melted.

Let stand 5 minutes before serving.