Caesar Burgers | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

1 1/2 pounds ground beef
1/2 c. shredded Parmesan cheese
1/4 c. dry seasoned stuffing mix
1/2 c. creamy Caesar dressing, divided
1 tsp. garlic powder
1/2 tsp. black pepper
6 romaine lettuce leaves
6 hamburger rolls

Preheat grill to medium-high heat.
In a large bowl, combine gournd beef, Parmesan, stuffing mix, 1/4 cup Caesar dressing, garlic powder and pepper, mix well.
Form mixture into six equal patties.
Grill burgers 8 to 12 minutes, or until no longer pink in center, turning halfway through grilling.
Place lettuce and burgers on rolls and top with remaining Caesar dressing.