Caesar Burgers | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

1 1/2 pounds ground beef

1/2 c. shredded Parmesan cheese

1/4 c. dry seasoned stuffing mix

1/2 c. creamy Caesar dressing, divided

1 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. black pepper

6 romaine lettuce leaves

6 hamburger rolls

Preheat grill to medium-high heat.

In a large bowl, combine gournd beef, Parmesan, stuffing mix, 1/4 cup Caesar dressing, garlic powder and pepper, mix well.

Form mixture into six equal patties.

Grill burgers 8 to 12 minutes, or until no longer pink in center, turning halfway through grilling.

Place lettuce and burgers on rolls and top with remaining Caesar dressing.