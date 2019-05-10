Caitlyn Ochsner, Kersey, Colo., singer/songwriter, releases first single

Caitlyn Ochsner is pursuing an education and career in music but heard her first single, Home, stream online while she was feeding cattle on her family's operation near Kersey, Colo.

Photo by Molly Stevens

When Caitlyn Ochsner first heard her first single streaming over the airwaves, she wasn’t at a fancy Nashville premier, she wasn’t under the hot stage lights, or even in full makeup and dressed for a show. When she heard Home, that’s exactly where she was.

Ochsner’s mom, Julie, video taped the singer/songwriter listening to the song streaming on her phone while she helped sort and feed cows on the family cattle operation near Kersey, Colo. Ochsner said there had been a number of challenges and delays in releasing the single so it was a surprise when a friend messaged her to tell her how much she liked it.

After several months in Nashville, studying music business at Belmont University, Ochsner said she was overwhelmed with home sickness and sat down and wrote, “I’ll tell you there’s nothing like a cool Colorado night,” and it was the beginning of the single.

Music Row, the music downtown, and being in Nashville has been exciting for Ochsner as she hones her skills at Belmont, even though it’s so far from the family ranch. She had her start singing the National Anthem at small rodeos, rodeo bible camps and livestock shows and has since performed at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, on the free stage at the Greeley Stampede, the Never Summer Rodeo, Concert in the Corn, and others. She also played before the Big and Rich concert at the National Cattleman’s Beef Association annual meeting in New Orleans.

Playing for members of the agriculture community, be it at the NCBA meeting or a fair in rural Colorado, Ochsner said she appreciates the support of those in agriculture. She’s no stranger to the industry, growing up on a Limousin cattle operation and showing cattle at the local and national levels.

“The ag industry, ever since I sang at the NFR, people have just rallied for me around here and that’s what’s special about this,” she said. “I am one of a million who are chasing this dream but it’s the most special because I have a group of people back home and it’s like we’re living this dream together.”

She said when someone from the ag community wins or does well, like in the case of Dalton Risner, originally from Wiggins, Colo., who was recently drafted to the Broncos, or herself, it’s like a win for small town folks.

“Back home, it’s easy for me to play shows around here because I know I have a fan base, I know I have people who care and really want to listen,” she said. “I honestly have really had to think about courage and stepping out.”

Now home for the summer, she is preparing for a number of shows, including a return to the Greeley Stampede on July 5 for the release party for her extended play — a collection of songs, similar to an album. Building her catalog of original songs to play in Nashville is one of the goals she is moving toward this summer. Her first single, Home, is currently on Spotify, Google Play and YouTube and will be available on other platforms soon.​ ❖

— Gabel is an assistant editor and reporter for The Fence Post. She can be reached at rgabel@thefencepost.com or (970) 392-4410.