Cajun Style Burgers | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

1 pound ground beef
3 tbsp. dry bread crumbs
1 egg
3 green onions, chopped
1 tbsp. plus 1 tsp. cajun seasoning, divided
1 tbsp. mustard
1/4 c. barbecue sauce
4 slices cheddar cheese

Preheat grill to high heat.
In a medium bowl, mix the ground beef, bread crumbs, egg, green onions, 1 tbsp. Cajun seasoning and mustard.
Form into four patties.
In a small bowl, blend the barbecue sauce and remaining 1 tsp. Cajun seasoning.
Lightly oil the grill grate, and cook the patties 5 minutes per side or until well done.
Place a slice of cheese on each burger, and allow to melt.
Serve with seasoned barbecue sauce.