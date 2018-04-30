Cajun Style Burgers | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

1 pound ground beef

3 tbsp. dry bread crumbs

1 egg

3 green onions, chopped

1 tbsp. plus 1 tsp. cajun seasoning, divided

1 tbsp. mustard

1/4 c. barbecue sauce

4 slices cheddar cheese

Preheat grill to high heat.

In a medium bowl, mix the ground beef, bread crumbs, egg, green onions, 1 tbsp. Cajun seasoning and mustard.

Form into four patties.

In a small bowl, blend the barbecue sauce and remaining 1 tsp. Cajun seasoning.

Lightly oil the grill grate, and cook the patties 5 minutes per side or until well done.

Place a slice of cheese on each burger, and allow to melt.

Serve with seasoned barbecue sauce.