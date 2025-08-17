Caldwell Night Rodeo closes 101st year

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Mason Yancy of nearby Emmett, Idaho, had the biggest win of his bareback riding career on Saturday night at the Cadwell Night Rodeo. Yancy had a total of 171.5 points on two rides to earn nearly $10,000. Caldwell Night Rodeo photo by Hailey Rae

CALDWELL, Idaho — The 101st Caldwell Night Rodeo came to a close on Saturday night with a local rising start taking the first title of the night.

Mason Yancey grew up at Emmett, Idaho, less than 20 miles from the D&B Arena. He is the first of his family to compete in rodeos and actually got his start at the Junior Rodeo portion of the competition which is held nightly before the professional’s compete. Yancey is now one of those professional’s and has graduated from steer riding to getting on bucking horses with a bareback rigging.

He tied for first place in the first round earlier this week, came back on Saturday night with a solid effort of 84.5 points to win the title with a total of 171.5 points on two rides. The 21-year-old athlete had the biggest win of his career at $9,047. He is planning for the 2026 season when he will be a rookie and has goals of earning that championship.

“This really could help set up my 2026 season,” Yancy said. “It’s the most money I’ve ever won in my life and it is going to make a huge difference for me.”

Breakaway roper Beau Peterson won the Caldwell Night Rodeo for the second time in three years. Peterson stopped the clock in 2.6 seconds on Saturday night giving her a total of 5.2 on two runs. Peterson earned a total of $8,725 here and is hoping that it will solidify her position in the world standings and give her a chance to compete at the Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping.

That is exactly what happened in 2022 when she qualified and competed in Las Vegas. Peterson was 14th before her win at the D&B Supply Arena and should move into the top 10 after her success here.

There was a tie in the tie-down roping with world champion Shad Mayfield and Hayden Ford taking the victory lap together. Ford, of Whitehouse, Texas, won more money because of his success in the first round where he tied for second place. Mayfeild, from Clovis, N.M., was fifth, but was faster during Saturday night’s rodeo.

When it came time to make a victory lap as the champions around the arena, they both jumped on the same horse and rode double giving the rowdies and the civies plenty to cheer for. And, they had roped in a bit of a downpour. Even though it was raining the die hard fans of the Caldwell Night Rodeo stayed until the last bull was bucked.

And, the bulls were the winners on Saturday. That is the only event where there is not a final round so the winner participated early in the week. Trevor Reiste from Linden, Iowa, competed at the first performance of the rodeo and his 93.5-point score was the best through all five rodeos. Reiste rode the Powder River rodeo Bull named Peanut for 92.5 points to win over $10,000.

The improvements at the D&B Supply Arena are ongoing and plans are underway for more seating. This year’s rodeo paid nearly $400,000 to contestants and saw sold out performances Thursday through Friday.

2025 Caldwell Night Rodeo champions

Bareback Riding, Mason Yancey, Emmett, Idaho, 171.5 points, $9,047

Steer Wrestling, Holden Myers, Van, Texas, 8.1 seconds, $8,660

Team Roping, Dawson and Dillon Graham, Wainwright, Alberta, 8.8 seconds, $7,584

Breakaway Roping, Beau Peterson, Council Grove, Kansas, 5.2 seconds, $8,725

Saddle Bronc Riding, Ross Griffin, Tularosa, New Mexico, 173.5 points, $9,614

Tie-Down Roping, (tie) Shad Mayfield, Clovis, New Mexico, 17.6 seconds, $7,755

Hayden Ford, Whitehouse, Texas, 17.6 seconds, $8,119

Barrel Racing, Katelyn Scott, Odessa, Texas, 33.83 seconds, $7,186

Bull Riding, Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa, 92.5 points, $10,457

The following are unofficial results from the Caldwell Night Rodeo.

Final round and overall winners –

Bareback Riding: (final round) 1, (tie) Roedy Farrell, Thermopolis, Wyo., on Powder River Rodeo’s Blue Blood, and Andy Gingerich, Aberdeen, S.D., on Powder River Rodeo’s Shade Tree, 85 points and $1,450 each. 3, Mason Yancy, Emmitt, Idaho, 84.5, $900. 4, Bradlee Miller, Huntsville, Texas, 83.5, $600. 5, Kade Sonnier, Carencro, La., 82, $300. 5, Bodee Lammers, Tolar, Texas, 80.5, $240. (total on two) 1, Yancy, 171.5, $4,326. 2, Gingerich, 168.5, $3,317. 3, (tie) Sonnier and Farrell, 167.5, $2,019. 5, Miller, 167, $1,009. 6, Lammers, 165.5, $721. 7, Dean Thompson, Altamount, Utah, 165, $577. 8, Cooper Filipek, Rapid City, S.D., 160, $433.

Steer Wrestling: (final round) 1, Holden Myers, Van, Texas, 4.1 seconds, $1,334. 2, Bridger Anderson, Carrington, N.D., 4.5, $1,104. 3, Denell Henderson, Huntsville, Texas, 4.6, $874. 4, Justin Shaffer, Hallsville, Texas, 4.7, $644. 5, J.D. Struxness, Milan, Minn., 4.8, $414. 6, Kyle Irwin, Westville, Fla., 4.9, $230. (total on two) 1, Myers, 8.1, $4,612. 2, Henderson, 8.5, $4,070. 3, Anderson, 8.7, $3,527. 4, (tie) Irwin and Shaffer, 9.0, $2,849 each. 6, Struxness, 9.4, $2,442. 7, Landris White, Angleton, Texas, 9.9, $2,171. 8, Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont., 4.3, $1,899. 9, (tie) Jace Melvin, Fort Pierre, S.D., and Mike McGinn, Haines, Ore., 4.5, $1,357..

Team Roping: (final round) 1, Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Ga., and Junior Nunes Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, Sao Paulo, Brazil, 4.2 seconds, $1,124. 2, Dawson and Dillon Graham, Wainwright, Alberta, 4.4, $930. 3, Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif., and Hunter Koch, Vernon, Texas, 4.5, $736. 4, Kolton Schmidt, Barrhead, Alberta, and chase Tryan, Helena, Mont., 5.1, $543. 5, Jr. Dees, Orange, Texas, and Coleby Payne, Stephenville, Texas, 5.3, $349. 6, Tee McLeod, Waldeck, Saskatchewan, and Paden Bray, Stephenville, Texas, 10.3, $194. (total on two) 1, Graham and Grahm, 8.8, $4,525. 2, Driggers and Nogueira, 8.9, $3,992. 3, Schmidt and Tryan, 9.5, $3,194. 5, Dees and Payne, 10.3, $2,662. 6, McLeod and Bray, 15.2, $2,395. 7, Cole Eiguren, Fruitland, Idaho and Breck Ward, Jerome, Idaho, 15.7, $2,129. (on one) 8, Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C., and Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo., 3.9, $1,863. 9, Devon Johnson, Red Oak, Texas, and Zane Pratt, Congress, Ariz., 4.3, $1,597. 10, Billy Bob Brown, Carbon, Texas, and Blaine Vick, Breckenridge, Texas, 4.5, $1,065.

Breakaway Roping: (final round) 1, Beau Peterson, Council Grove, Kan., 2.6 seconds, $1,350. 2, Joey Williams, Volberg, Mont., 3.1, $1,117. 3, Haley Sage, Beaver, Utah, 3.2, $885. 4, Kinlie Brennise, Craig, Colo., 3.3, $652. 5, Aubryn Bedke, Oakley, Idaho, 4.3, $419. (total on two) 1, Peterson, 5.2, $5,028. 2, Williams, 5.8, $4,274. 3, Sage, 6.0, $3,520. 4, Brennise, 6.2, $3,017. 5, Bedke, 7.1, $2,514. (on one) 6, Jackie Crawford, Stephenville, Texas, 2.2, $1,760. 7, Madalyn Richards, Hereford, Texas, 2.4, $1,257. 8, Bradi Good, Abilene, Texas, 2.7, $1,006. 9, (tie) Sawyer Gilbert, Buffalo, S.D., and Josie Conner, Iowa, La., 2.9, $817.

Saddle Bronc Riding: (final round) 1, Q Taylor, Nanton, Alberta, 86.5 seconds on Powder River Rodeo’s Glacier, $1,650. 2, (tie) Cash Wilson, Wall, S.D., and Ross Griffin, Tularosa, N.M., 85.5, $1,075 each. 4, (tie) Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, Mont., and Spencer Wright, Milford, Utah, 85, $475. 6, Ben Andersen, Eckville, Alberta, 83, $240. (total on two) 1, Griffin, 173.5, $4,270. 2, Wilson, 169.5, $3,273. 3, Wright, 169, $2,419. 4, Taylor, 168.5, $1,566. 5, Brooks, 168, $996. 6, Andersen, 167.5, $712. 7, Leon Fountain, Corona, N.M., 165, $569. 8, Mitch Pollock, Winnemucca, Nev., 164.5, $427.

Tie-Down Roping: (final round) 1, Preston Pederson, Hermiston, Ore., 8.8, $1,305. 2, Shad Mayfield, Clovis, N.M., 8.9, $1,030. 3, Hayden Ford, Whitehouse, Texas, 9.0, $855. 4, Justin Parke, Gooding, Idaho, 9.3, $630. 5, Hagen Houck, henrietta, Texas, 9.6, $405. 6, Clint Robinson, Spanish Fork, Utah, 13.3, $225. (total on two) 1, (tie) Ford and Mayfield, 17.6, $4,712 each. 3, Pederson, 17.7, $3,828. 4, Houck, 18.2, $3,239. 5, Parke, 18.6, $2,945. 6, Robinson, 22.3, $2,650. 7, Tyson Durfey, Brock, Texas, 23.30, $2,356. 8, Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La., 31.1, $2,061. (on one) 9, Quade Hiatt, Canyon, Texas,8.6, $1,769. 10, Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas, 8.8, $1,178.

Barrel Racing: (final round) 1, Katelyn Scott, Odesa, Texas, 16.75, $2,003. 2, Tricia Oldridge, Sanger, Texas, 16.91, $1,502. 3, Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas, 16.96, $1,002. 4, Ryann Pedone, Sunset, Texs, 17.01, $501. (total on two) 1, Scott, 33.83, $4,507. 2, Aldridge, 33.84, $3,606. 3, Kinsel, 33.90, $2,930. 4, Pedone, 34.09, $2,254. 5, Andrea Busby, Brock, Texas, 34.20, 1,803. 6, BryAnna Haluptzok, Ardmore, Okla., 34.3, $1,352. 7, Sue Smith, Blackfoot, Idaho, 34.51, $1,127. 8, MaKenna Shook, Needville, Texas, 34.58, $1,014. 9, Katie Halbert, Port Lavaca, Texas, 34.83, $901. 10, Anita Ellis, Blackfoot, Idaho, 38.74, $789.

Bull Riding: 1, Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa, 92.5 points on Powder River Rodeo’s Peanut, $10,457. 2, Trey Kimzey, Strong City, Okla., 88, $8,017. 3, Jace Trosclair, Chauvin, La., 86, $5,926. 4, Riley Barg, Lewisville, Idaho, 85.5, $3,834. 5, Bryce Jensen, Huntsville, Texas, 76, $2,440.