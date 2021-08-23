Caldwell Night Rodeo crowns champions

CALDWELL, Idaho — When the Caldwell Night Rodeo came to a close on Saturday night, $374,460 had been paid out to contestants, two nights of the rodeo were sold out and the other three saw near capacity crowds.

The success of the event has been building for the past 97 years and even cancelling it in 2020 didn’t keep the committee from working hard to assure that this was one of the best ever, for fans, sponsors and the contestants. The big winner in the D&B Supply Arena was reigning world champion tie-down roper Shad Mayfield from Clovis, N.M.

When Mayfield roped here in 2019, he had just finished high school and was making a bid for his first Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualification. That happened, then he competed in Texas at the NFR at Globe Life Field in 2020. He will defend his title this year in Las Vegas. When he entered Caldwell, he was fourth in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings.

He came to Caldwell and competed in the first round on Monday, Aug. 16 during slack and won the first round. Then, he won the second round during a performance, won the final round on Saturday night and was the overall champion by nearly 2 seconds.

Mayfield had a total time of 23.1 seconds here to win $13,676. Marty Yates, of Stephenville, Texas, was second with a time of 25.0 seconds.

Stetson Wright was also dominant here winning the saddle bronc riding, bull riding and the all-around championship. Wright had a total of 176 points on two rides to earn $6,768 in the saddle bronc riding. He won the first round and tied for fourth on Saturday night to accumulate his points.

The bull riding here is one full round of competition. There were six riders that made it the full 8 seconds through five performances. Wright’s name was at the top of the leaderboard after the second performance and stayed there. He rode Powder River Rodeo’s Top Shelf for 92 points to add $7,670 to his checking account. He is the reigning all-around and bull riding champion in the PRCA, and is in the lead in the all-around standings again for 2021.

BREAKAWAY ROPING

This was the first year that breakaway roping was part of the professional competition in the D&B Supply Arena. There was a tie for the first-place spot and both women will get a pair of trophy spurs from the Caldwell Night Rodeo. Fowler, Colo.’s Erin Johnson and Loni Lester from Gonzales, Texas, both finished the rodeo with total times of 8.3 seconds on three runs for the championship.

Kaycee Feild from Genola, Utah, tied for the bareback riding win with his traveling partner Cole Reiner from Kaycee, Wyo. This was Reiner’s first win here and the third for Field.

Other champions were Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas, in the steer wrestling, team ropers Tyler Wade, from Terrell, Texas, and Trey Yates, from Pueblo, Colo., and barrel racer Ivy Saebens from Nowata, Okla.

Plans are underway for the 98th Caldwell Night Rodeo. More information is available at http://www.caldwellnightrodeo.com .

2021 Caldwell Night Rodeo Champions

All-Around – Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah, $14,438 won in saddle bronc and bull riding

Bareback Riding – (tie)Kaycee Feild, Genola, Utah, 173 points, $6,673

Cole Reiner, Kaycee, Wyoming, 173 points, $5,581

Steer Wrestling – Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas, 13.3 seconds, $8,295

Team Roping – Tyler Wade, Terrell, Texas, and Trey yates, Pueblo, Colo., 15.5, $10,499 each

Breakaway Roping – (tie) Erin Johnson, Fowler, Colo., 8.3 seconds, $6,079

Loni Lester, Gonzales, Texas, 8.3 seconds, $5,983

Saddle Bronc Riding – Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah, 176, $6,768

Tie-Down Roping – Shad Mayfield, Clovis, N.M., 23.1 seconds, $13,676

Barrel Racing – Ivy Saebens, Nowata, Okla., 51,94 seconds, $7,839

Bull Riding – Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah, 92 points $7,670

The following are final results from the 97th annual Caldwell Night Rodeo.

Bareback Riding: (final round) 1, Cole Reiner, Kaycee, Wyo., 88.5 points on Powder River Rodeo’s Two Buck Chuck, $1,650. 2, Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif., 86.5, $1,250. 3, (tie) Tilden hooper, Carthage, texas, and Kaycee Feild, Genola, Utah, 86 and $750 each. 5, Trenton Montero, Winnemucca, Nev., 84, $350. 6, (tie) Jacob Le0es, Caldwell, Idaho and Caleb Bennett, Corvallis, Mont., 83.5, $125. (total on two) 1, (tie) Reiner and Field, 173 points and $2,778 each. 3, Biglow, 171.5, $1,782. 4, (tie) Hooper and Bennett, 167.5, $944. 6, Montero, 166, $524. 7, Lees, 163.5, 419. 8, Jamie Howlett, Wasta, S.D., 161.5, $315.

Steer wrestling: (final round) 1, Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta, 4.0, $1,436. 2, clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas, 4.4, $1,188. 3, Taz Olson, Prairie City, S.D., 4.5, $941. 4, Dylan Schroeder, Waller, Texas, 4.6, $693. 5, J.D. Struxness, Milan, Minn., 4.7, $445. 6, Tristan Martin, Sulphur, La., 5.0, $248. (total on three) 1, Hass, 13.3, $4,761. 2, Cassidy, 13.6, $$,140. 3, Martin, 13.9, $3,519. 4, Struxness, 14.0, $2,898. 5, Schroeder, 14.1, $2,277. 6, Olson, 14.2, $1,656. 7, Walt Arnold, Coleman, Texas, 14.7, $1,035. 8, Marc Joiner, Loranger, La., 14.8, $414.

Team roping: (final round) 1, Andrew Ward, Edmond, Okla., and Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan., 5.2 seconds, $1,189. 2, Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla., and Jade Corkill, Fallon, Nev., 5.3, $984. 3, Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Ga., and Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prude Brazil, 5.4, $779. 4, Rhett Anderson, Anabella, Utah, and Max Kuttler, American Falls, Idaho, 5.7, $574. 5, Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C., and Hunter Koch, Vernon, Texas, 5.8, $389. 6, Tyler Wade, Terrell, Texas, and Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo., 6.6, $205. (total on three) 1, Wade and Yates, 15.5, $4,673. 2, Driggers and Nogueira, 16.1, $4,064. 3, Smith and Corkill, 16.3, $3,454. 4, Ward and Hawkins, 16.8, $2,845. 5, Brown and Koch, 17.3, $2,235. 6, (tie) Anderson and Kuttler, and Nick Sartain, Bandera, Texas, and Reagan Ward, Edmond, Okla., 17.7 and $1,321 each. 8, Levi Simpson, Ponoka, Alberta, and Tyler Worley, Berryville, Ark., 18.5, $406.

Breakaway Roping: (final round) 1, Loni Lester, Gonzales, Texas, 2.4, $1,833. 2, Erin Johnson, Fowler, Colo., 2.5, $2,108. 3, Amber Crawford, Springtown, Texas, 3.9, $677. 4, Amanda Coleman, Stephenville, Texas, 4.0, $499. 5, Ashley Goforth, Azle, Texas, 5.9, $321. 6, Codilynn McPherson, West Warren, Utah, 13.0, $178. (total on three) 1, (tie) Lester and Johnson, 8.30 and $2,956 each. 3, Crawford, 9.9, $2,37. 1, Coleman, 10.1, $1,,925. 5, Goforth, 12,8, $1,512. 6, McPherson, 19.8, $1,200.

Saddle bronc riding: (final round) 1, Wyatt Casper, Miami, Texas, 89.5 points on Outlaw Buckers Rodeo’s OLS Tubs Little Muffin, $1,650. 2, Dawson Hay, Wildwood, Alberta, 89, $1,250. 3, Lefty holman, Visalia, Calif., 88.5, $900. 4, (tie) Ryder Wright, Beaver, Utah; Sterling Crawley, Huntsville, Texas; and Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah, 88 and $400 each. (total on two) 1, Stetson Wright, 176, $3,184. 2, Casper, 174, $2,441. 3, Hay, 173, $1,804. 4, Crawley, 172.5, $1,167. 5, Holman, 172, $743. 6, Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah, 171. 7, Ryder Wright, Beaver, Utah, 170.5, $425. 8, Layton Green, Meeting Creek, Alberta, 168.5, $318.

Tie down roping: (final round) 1, Shad Mayfield, Clovis, N.M., 7.8 seconds, $1,363. 2, Adam Gray, Seymour, Texas, 8.2, $1,128. 3, Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texsa, 8.4, $893. 4, (tie) Macon Murphy, Keatchie, La., and Marty yates, Stephenville, Texas, 8.8, $541. 6, Kyle Lucas, Carstairs, Alberta, 9.0, $235. (total on three) 1, Mayfield, 23.1, $5,277. 2, Yates, 25.0, $4,589. 3, Hughes, 25.3, $3,900. 4, Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas, 26.1, $3,212. 5, Gray, 26.7, $2,524. 6, Murphy, 26.9, $1,835. 7, Lucas, 27.0, $1,147. 8, Richard Newton, Portales, N.M., 8, 27.6, $459.

Barrel racing: (final round) 1, Ivy Saebens, Nowata, Okla., 17.32 seconds, $1,692. 2, Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif., 17.33, $1,269. 3, Paige Jones, Wayne, Okla., 17.40, $846. 4, Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas, 17.46, $423. (total on three) 1, Saebens, 51.94, $3,427. 2, Jordon Briggs, Chilton, Texas, 52.1, $2,937. 3, Meka Farr, Honeyville, Utah, 52.20, $2,448. 4, Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif., 52.38, $2,122. 5, Jones, 52.43, $1,632. 6, Hillman, 52.53, $1,306. 7, Michelle Alley, Madisonville, Texas, 52.56, $979. 8, Cheyenne Wimberley, Stephenville, Texas, 52.60, $653. 9, Amberley Snyder, Tremonton, Utah, 52.82, $490. 10, Katie halbert, Port Lavaca, Texas, 54.32, $326.

Bull Riding: (first round winners) 1, Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah, 92 points on Powder River Rodeo’s Top Shelf, $7,670. 2, (tie) Jesse Hopper, Mangum, Okla., and Jordan Wacey Spears, Redding, Calif., 87 and $5,114 each. 4, J.C. Mortensen, Paulden, Ariz., 85.5, $2,812. 5, Dustin Boquet, 82, $1,790. 6, Jate Rae Frost, Randlett, Utah, 79, $1,278.